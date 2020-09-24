Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Angelina Jolie to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 Celeb approved ways to style leather skirts

Making for a chic look that means business, celebrities were all about the long, pencil-like leather skirts at one point. Take a look at how they styled them!

When something is trending, every celebrity makes it a point to hop on and try on the trend themselves. One trend that every celebrity loved and is still extremely popular, is the leather skirt trend. While short leather skirts are a raging hit, long ones are equally popular and give off a chic, polished look to the outfit. Take a look at how some of the hottest stars styled their leather skirts and made a statement.

Jonas

Our Desi Girl knows how to carry off literally any outfit, and this leather skirt is proof. She wore a black high-waisted leather skirt that bore a thigh-high slit with a simple striped cut-out tee. Black stiletto pumps and her hair styled into glamorous waves completed her look.

Angelina Jolie

For a red carpet event, Angelina Jolie looked ravishing in a black leather skirt that she styled with an elegant white silk shirt. Keeping it simple, she accessorised her look with black pumps and a statement emerald pendant. Her glossy brown hair was styled into glamorous waves to give her a polished look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If there is anybody who knows how to set herself apart from the crowd, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Begum of Bollywood rocked a mustard yellow high waisted leather skirt with a check shirt, managing to pull off the unusual look well! Styled with yellow stilettos and her hair pulled back neatly, Kareena Kapoor gave us boss lady vibes in a look that meant business!

Meghan Markle

The former Duchess of Sussex wore leather despite being a royal! Giving the leather look a chic upgrade, she wore in her iconic tone-on-tone style by pairing her green leather skirt with an olive green blouse. Tan stilettos and her hair pulled back into a neat bun with a few face-framing tendrils left loose, completed her look.



One of the trendiest young actors, Shraddha gave us lessons on how to style a taupe shade leather skirt over a simple black top. She completed this look with suede black boots and her hair styled into neat and elegant curls.



Showing us that you can't go wrong with black, Deepika sported a head-to-toe black look with a cut sleeve top that she styled with her high-waisted black leather skirt. She finished off her look with black pumps and a red lip.

Which of the diva's leather skirts is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Selena Gomez to Deepika Padukone: 7 Times celebs wore sequin blue outfits on the red carpet

Share your comment ×