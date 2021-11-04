Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an Arpita Mehta lehenga set showed us how to keep it lit this Diwali: Yay or Nay?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an Arpita Mehta lehenga set showed us how to keep it lit this Diwali: Yay or Nay?
Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an Arpita Mehta lehenga set showed us how to keep it lit this Diwali: Yay or Nay?
Lehengas have long existed to take the fashion world by storm. We doubt one can call it a happy Diwali if you don't have a single picture with your ride or die lehenga. Priyanka Chopra Jonas sent out pretty festive vibes earlier this morning from Los Angeles in an Arpita Mehta set. Ultra-fabulous attire alert! Call us a fan of the star and the designer, already. 

 
We just can't stop paying attention to the details of the prints and all of the gleaming detail that the Mumbai-based designer often brings to her shelves. How does she manage to drop some gorgeous bombs at all times? While we stay awestruck, we're here to talk about the desi girl's look. Ami Patel put the look together for Priyanka who was all dolled up in a supremely chic lehenga that featured a hand-embroidered sweetheart neckline mirror-work strappy blouse that was partnered with a sand floral printed tiered skirt. This high-waisted georgette skirt was teamed with a matching dupatta. One is never fully dressed or ready to hit the floor without accessories and here’s the stacked diamond-studded bangles, choker necklace adorned with pearls, and circular earrings showing what style is all about. 
Going full-on with filmy mode, the 39-year-old star’s tresses were left open into neatly blown soft waves and makeup comprised of matte skin with a little dew doing its glowing thing, contoured skin, glittery eyeshadow, voluminised eyeshadows, and a bright pout. Are you game to twirl around looking like every bit of a diva? 

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below. 

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 7 makeup lessons to borrow from divas to look like a 'Patakha' this Diwali

 

