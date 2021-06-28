Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the Pride Parade in NYC in a white Aeron outfit worth Rs 38k: Yay or Nay?

Back in the States, PeeCee stepped out to be part of the Pride Parade to celebrate Pride Month. Take a look at her chic outfit for the event.

After commencing work in the UK, Jonas has made her way back to the United States. The diva who owns a house in New York was there on business and even made it a point to show her support towards the LGBTQ+ community by attending the pride parade yesterday!

The White Tiger star took to her Instagram to show off her chic and expensive OOTD before heading out. PeeCee picked out a head-to-toe white look from the International designer studio, Aeron. The 38-year-old put a grin on her face in a sheer blouse that bore vertical stripe detailing on it by the designer label. She paired this with a matching skirt with a thigh-high slit.

The top is priced at 195 Euros which roughly converts to Rs. 17,274, while the skirt is priced at 229 Euros which converts to approximately Rs. 20,286 making it a total of Rs. 37.5k!

To accessorise this look, chunky gold accessories from Isharya, which included delicate rings, gold earrings and chunky bangles added a dash of glamour to the outfit. For Mrs Jonas, accessories have always played an important role and she never steps out without arming herself with her sunglasses. Oversized tinted sunnies, a statement watch, sling bag and transparent peep-toe heels completed this look which is easy to take from day to night.

With her hair pulled back into a neat chignon bun and berry-hued lips, the Baywatch actress looked striking!

The look is a yay for us. We love how simple and effortless it looked on the actress and it was impeccably styled as well!

What are your thoughts on our desi girl's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

