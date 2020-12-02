Priyanka Chopra Jonas can't get enough of turtlenecks: 5 Times she wore the style from red carpets to events

The global icon has time and again given us lessons in styling. One style that she has been sporting for a while now, is turtleneck outfits. Take a look at all the times she sported it.

When it comes to dressing up and looking good, Jonas has never let us down. Be it on red carpets or to elevate her street-style game, the actress has always put her most fashionable foot forward.

Come winter, and we are all looking for warmer outfits to wear. Winter or not, Priyanka Chopra seems to have a soft spot for turtleneck outfits. And looking at how much the style is trending lately, we take a look into the archives to see how the diva styled her looks.

For an event, the actress kept cosy in a cut sleeve white turtleneck bodysuit that she styled with a high-waisted blue and white stripe skirt. White pumps, mini bag, coral lips and tousled locks completed the actress' casual yet chic look.

While returning to NYC with Nick Jonas, Priyanka elevated her street style look and kept warm in a fluffy orange turtleneck ribbed sweater that she styled with white flared pants and a beanie. Black sunnies and a sling bag completed her look.

For a red carpet event, PeeCee picked out a one-shoulder glamorous red gown that also bore a turtleneck style neckline and a long train that she carried with her. Her hair pulled back into a clean ponytail made for an elegant look.

At the biggest fashion event of the year, Priyanka Chopra showed off her experimental side in a wild silver dress with loads of colourful feathers. This outfit that had an attached cape to it also had a turtleneck style neckline that she looked glamorous in.

At the most recent red carpet - the Grammy after-party too. PeeCee was all decked up in a champagne-hued halter-neck gown that covered up her neck. The satin gown also featured a thigh-high slit and a long train that she styled with matching shoes, glossy lips and wavy locks.

Which of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' turtleneck outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

