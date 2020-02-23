Priyanka Chopra Jonas channels her inner glam goddess in an all black look; Yay or Nay?

Priyanka Chopra is an absolute beauty in black as she styles her look with a graphic eyeliner and a top-knot. Check it out

When you hear about Bollywood going global, Priyanka’s name never goes unheard! The actress is always on a roll with her ventures and movies and this time proved to be no different! There’s absolutely no denying the fact that Jonas is currently on a roll as she is juggling her way between Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress who was last seen The Sky is Pink and now will be seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. While the actress is clearly aceing at her work front, she has been quite the diva when it comes down to fashion. From her street style to some of the most stunning desi looks, Mrs Jonas has been making quite a lot of heads turn.

Yesterday evening, it proved to be no different as the diva made a stunning statement in an all-black ensemble. The Sky is Pink actress made quite a lot of heads turn as she opted for a black strapless gown for the night. The gown was then styled with a dupatta draped around her in a similar strapless manner and later cinched at the waist with an embellished belt.

While her black ensemble definitely managed to grab some eyeballs, the actress added her own little twist to the look and opted for a bold graphic eyeliner. Adding to it, she then chose for a top-knot with a puff in front that served as another statement.

