Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: 10 celeb outfits from Met Gala we haven't forgotten about

Only a fashion maven knows how lit The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will be tomorrow. With Met Gala 2021, it’s only going to be a night that’s all about nonstop glam where dramatic entries will be made unapologetically. Let's take a trip today down memory lane to fall in love again with celebs who brought the best to the carpet.

We trust in magic, so in Jonas who stunned in a Ralph Lauren gown in 2018. Having acknowledged the theme ‘Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination,’ she looked like a divine dream that’s come true in reality. The maroon velvet body-hugging number came with a cape-like long train that settled down in a circular pattern. It also bore an attached embroidered and studded gold work on her shoulder which made for a whimsical look as it covered her tresses as well. The global-icon chose gold-hued accessories, the glittery eye makes, and a bright pout to finish her look.

Trust Jennifer Lopez to slay anything and this silver Versace gown is something that flattered us. Although, her wig was a little too much to digest. The plunging neckline silver gown had fringes and sequins that kept the glistening game so strong. From her peep-toe heels to the sparkly necklace and studded handcuffs, it was perfectly accessorised. Her clutch, eye makeup, and fingerings didn’t leave any stone unturned in elevating the high-shine factor.

A sheer treat to the eyes! This Givenchy dress brought some hefty dose of shine with its embellishments, the 3/4th sleeved and plunging neckline outfit also bore a thigh-high slit at the front and stood on the floor in a princess-like manner. The criss-cross cape, black chandelier earrings, an ox blood-hued lipstick, and black ankle-strap heels rounded off Beyoncé’s Met Gala 2014 outfit.

Blake Lively’s 2017 was proof of how to play bold in gold. The Atelier Versace bodycon gown came with a plunging neckline and shoulder pads. The full-sleeved attire was well decked up with gold drape beads, but it was the hemline that had our attention. Feathery outfits are slowly becoming a common sight in celeb wardrobes, here the combo of three: gold, royal blue, and sky blue made for a classy look. Statement earrings and fingerings added to the glitzy number’s charm.

Red isn’t a rare hue, but it’s always worth falling in love with. put her fabulous foot forward in all things red. The Prabal Gurung gown was designed with a thigh-high slit, a stunning train that swept not just the floors but hearts as well. What made it stood out? It didn’t follow the common shoulder route, rather the architectural fold that was attached to the bodice. Her gelled hair was completed with diamond accessories, suede ankle-strap heels, and a glossy pout.

We love the glitter play and boy, we’ll never complain what the Versace gown did here. Gigi Hadid's one-shoulder number bore multi-coloured beads creating a stained glass window effect. It also entailed a single sleeve, a thigh-high slit, and a voluminous train. With center-parted hair, circular sparkly earrings, and glittery eyes put the look together with strappy heels.

It was in 2015 when Rihanna brought a vivid energy to the carpet with her Guo Pei’s yellow gown with the prettiest train ever handmade by a Chinese woman. The off-shoulder and fur-trimmed silhouette bore embroidery in gold that was spread all overlooking regal as ever. It was an ode to the Chinese tradition and so it flawlessly brightened the red carpet. She wore it over a hot pink bralette and it was styled with pointed-toe sparkly heels, a gold-layered neckpiece, and a floral head accessory that upped her already beautiful look.

An unmissable glow party in 2018 was Kim Kardashian in a gold Versace gown. The plunging neckline fit bore a body-hugging detail at the bodice highlighting her curves. Her strappy outfit had embellishments stuck in cross patterns that brought more edge to the outfit. With two gold chains, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a high ponytail, she looked like a diva.

Here’s the Cinderella IRL, the one you’ve always wanted to see in person as a kid. It was in 2019 when Zendaya chose to dress up as one in a Tommy Hilfiger blue gown. The iridescent organza dress opened into a gorgeous flare while the bodice sat as a jacket with puff sleeves. Her hair was groomed with a headband, a black choker, and a pumpkin-shaped sling bag. Which accessory is your favourite? We hope it’s the prettiest arm candy.

Putting mesmerising details and unconventional love in a dress was Kylie Jenner’s 2019 purple Versace gown. The sheer outfit also featured feather details at the hemline and look at those boa sleeves. The strapless number was all glammed up with purple sequins that ran in a knotted-like pattern. Her purple-dyed straight mane and teardrop earrings are some goals, isn’t it?

Whose outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

