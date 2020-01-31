Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: 10 times celebs caught us off guard in extra plunging necklines

Minutes after Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped on the Grammys red carpet, her navel revealing neckline became the talk of the town. With fashion critiques appreciating and criticising her look, we reminisce over the best plunging neckline looks that can’t be missed.

With custom-made innovative designs and body-flattering silhouettes, our beloved celebs have always made our heads turn with their sartorial choices. Long-running trains and thigh-high slits have long ruled the red carpets. Now, it’s extra plunging necklines that have become a current celeb favourite, be it Bollywood or Hollywood. Some 20 years ago, Jennifer Lopez wore a navel revealing jungle print dress by Versace at the 42nd Grammys and set the bar extremely high for pulling off risky outfits. The look became so iconic that the Italian brand recreated the dress for their Spring/Summer 2020 show.

Just last week, at the 62nd Grammy Awards, Priyanka Chopra sky-rocketed on top of the list of the most daring red carpet looks of the night. She opted for a navel-baring ivory Ralph and Russo gown which had all over embellishment. Not one of the easiest looks to pull off, The Sky Is Pink actress took it in her stride and wore the look eloquently throughout the evening. The gown also featured an ombre fringe detailing at the sleeves. Adding long hair extensions to her locks, she side-parted her sleek hairdo.

Jennifer Lopez

The iconic look that started it all at the 42nd Grammy awards culminated in the outfit Jennifer can be seen wearing here. After Versace’s Spring/Summer 2020 show, the Ain’t Your Mama singer wore a jungle print dress which featured a neckline that plunged below her navel and was held together with big golden safety pins. She also pulled off knee-length boots with the same tropical print.

Kareena Kapoor

For Vogue’s Women of the Year awards, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a heavily beaded gown from Naeem Khan’s Fall/Winter 2018 collection. The plunging neckline of the floor-length gown was elaborately embellished with beige sequins. The gown also featured art deco inspired geometric patterns embellished in blue, red and beige. The Good Newwz star completed her outfit with a messily pulled together ponytail and minimal makeup.

For an award show, the global style icon wore an exquisite black gown. From the waist up the gown comprised of pleated fabric which cascaded in a long train. The plunging neckline and the loose-fitted billowing sleeves were the key highlights of the design. The gown right down below the waist hugged the Chhapaak star’s toned legs. She topped off the look with a sleek low ponytail and a pair of long fine-cut diamond earrings.

Anne Hathaway

Making her first red carpet debut post-delivery, Anne Hathaway bowled us over with a dazzling look. For the Critics Choice Awards, she opted for a golden sequin dress by Versace. The dress featured a sleek decolletage and loose swelling sleeves. The gown perfectly hugged her post-delivery body waist down. The Modern Love star completed her look with a golden arm candy.

Janhvi Kapoor

For a recent award season, the Dhadak actress opted for a rose old gown by Maria Lucia Hohan. The pleated metallic number had a thigh-high slit and a deep halter neckline. The neckline was fastened together at the waist with a cummberband like feature. Janhvi Kapoor topped off her look with a pair of metallic stilettos. For her glam, she effortlessly let down her curly locks wore a nude lip tint and ample highlighter on her cheekbones.

Jennifer Aniston

There is no denying that Jennifer loves a good ol’ black evening gown. But this one definitely made its mark! At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Jennifer Aniston opted for a body sculpting black gown by Versace. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that finished just above her navel. Keeping her glam minimal, she let down her locks effortlessly.

Being the fashionista that she is, Sonam Kapoor went down a different path and opted for separates as opposed to an evening gown. Her pristine white outfit which was composed of a plunging neckline was held together by a golden chain. She layered her outfit with a white long blazer with notched lapel detailing. She finished off her look with a golden necklace and rings by Amrapali jewels.

Chrissy Teigen

The diva who always makes headlines for being a savage on twitter, also is pretty sharp at her fashion game. At the 62nd Grammy Awards, Chrissy Teigen flaunted her sculpted legs in a thigh-high slit dress. The tangerine design had a plunging neckline and dramatic ruffles. The 34-year-old model and cookbook author also carried an orange clutch to complement her dress’s hue.

Emilia Clarke

At the 2019 Emmy Awards after-party, Emilia Clarke wore a daring navy blue dress on the red carpet. The dress also had a knot detailing at the waist and cascaded down in a sleek, straight silhouette. The Mother of Dragons, as usual, kept her skin bare and opted for statement earrings to top off her look.

Which diva’s extra plunging neckline dress was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

