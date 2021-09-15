Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: 5 Divas who glistened in ivory and gold for their wedding events

When we think of weddings, what comes to our mind? Bride, groom, happy faces, food, dancing and most importantly, their wedding garb. When we first arrive at the ceremony, we make our way hastily to the bride and carefully see how she is looking and what she is wearing. Because that's what any normal person would do. And we expect bold, vibrant hues in the bridal wear that is supposed to take our breath away.

But do you expect white to include in your bridal trousseau? No? Well, there are a few celebrities in B-town that did just what you would never expect. Recently Rhea kapoor broke stereotypes as she got married in an Anamika Khanna white saree. There are also others who included shades of white and gold at their weddings. Nevertheless, they looked spectacular. As we always look up to celebs for inspiration, they continue to impress us with their unusual choices. Take a look.

Jonas

Desi girl Priyanka gave back-to-back magnificent looks for her wedding. And for her Delhi reception, she didn't disappoint either. She appeared in a full-sleeve ivory and beige lehenga designer by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The shimmery lehenga bore intricate embroidery and elaborate beading. It bore motifs of elephants and birds. Wearing a layered diamond necklace with dangler earrings she looked breathtaking. PeeCee kept her makeup simple and added white roses in her hair that was styled in a bun which gave off a romantic flair. Whereas, Nick wore a blue velvet suit.

Anushka Sharma absolutely glistened in gold for her star-studded reception in Mumbai. She chose a gold lehenga from ace designer Sabyasachi's collection which stood out for its intricate work. It featured a strappy round-neck blouse and a voluminous skirt. The lehenga was adorned in silver thread, textured sequins and organza flowers. While the dupatta was clinched at the waist with a belt, Anushka sealed for diamond studs and a diamond choker.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar too opted for a white lehenga for her reception. Neha was decked up in a gorgeous lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She contrasted the all-white look by pairing it with a diamond necklace that bore emerald stones with matching earrings and the traditional chooda. Her hair was tied in a neat bun and kept her makeup fairly simple.

Deepika wore an ivory and gold drape by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her Mumbai reception. The saree featured intricate embroidery consisting of a rich gold border. DP also draped a matching embroidered dupatta over her head. She looked pristine in this chiffon chikankari ensemble. She rounded off her divine look in a multi-tiered floral necklace and earring set Saboo. Her red chooda added a bit of colour to the ensemble. also complimented her in a similar shade in a Rohit Bal creation.

Ahuja

Sonam too opted for an ivory and gold lehenga for her Mehendi ceremony. She picked a white chikankari lehenga from the shelves of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla that was adorned with gold zardozi work, delicate pearls, Swarovski crystals and tiny sequin work. her gold blouse had an open back embroidered with gold and silver zardozi work. A heavily embroidered dupatta added the final touch. She accessorized with a maang tika, a choker and heavy jhumkas.

Whose ivory and gold attire did you like? Tell us in the comments.

