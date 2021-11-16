Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: 6 Celebs show how to welcome winter in knitted sweaters

Sweater weather is already here but that doesn't mean your fashion needs to take a backseat. While you may not be able to roam around in summery floral dresses because frankly the weather won't let you, that doesn't mean you can't make a style statement in sweaters. For the comfort and cosy feeling that we seek in winters, what can be better than knit sweaters that keep us warm.

We often take styling cues from our leading celebs when we get stuck on our everyday choices. Similarly, when the chilly weather arrives, these very celebs are often spotted in sweaters that may either be slouchy or structured but always manage to look good. So, folks, sweaters need not be boring if you just style it right. Get to scrolling!

Deepika Padukone

When it comes to making a statement, Deepika doesn't like to leave any stone unturned. During the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika went all out head-to-toe in pink. For this monochrome look, Deepika wore a baby pink knit sweater and light pink trousers from Emilia Wickstead. She also wore pink tie-up heels and added a pair of chunky earrings. Keeping her makeup subtle, she went for a messy ponytail.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti does love to dress up and so do we. Just like Deepika, Parineeti opted for a monochrome look in all black. For promoting The Girl On The Train, she wore a cropped knit turtleneck sweater and paired it with faux leather trousers both from Zara. She looked sharp as she sported black pointy heels and opted for an intense smokey eye.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina always leaves us in awe of her radiant and luminous beauty. Less is more has always been her mantra and so for a cosy winter evening, you can always go with a chunky knit turtleneck sweater like Katrina. Her wet hair and minimal makeup made for a glowing look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka has hardly ever disappointed with her chic street style. For her day out in NYC, she looked pretty comfy in a white Rag and Bone knitted sweater adorned with pearls on the sleeves and the front. She wore a contrasting black leather skirt to amp up her look. Knee-high boots with a bright red Ximena Kavalekas tote nailed this street style. Her nude makeup and curls rounded off her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi raised the temperatures in a beige knitted sweater when she decided to ditch pants only for a pair of barely visible matching hot pants. As winter is already here, Janhvi took the Internet by storm as she donned an oversize knit sweater that featured cutout work, billowy sleeves and a V neckline. She left her luscious mane in curls, maroon lips with blushed cheeks and applied oodles of highlighter.

Mouni Roy

Mouni has often been slaying her Insta handle with her sultry poses. She was seen sporting a black bodycon mini dress with a knitted cropped green sweater. For an added drama, she teamed with black heel boots and went for a minimal base, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes and nude lips.

So whose styling did you like most? Let us know in the comments.

