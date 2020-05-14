Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: Accessories to stock up on and sport this summer
More is less. The minimal look is in and there is no better time to sport it than summer! But what can take a basic look a long way? Accessories!
Fun and colourful baubles like stacked-up neckpieces, metals, intricate designs and more can give any outfit a sleek and polished look, taking it a long way! Accessories go a long way in putting a look together and eventually completing it. Minimal sleek neckpieces, shell accessories, beaded accessories and more really make a look what it is. Take a look at what your favourite celebrities are sporting for inspiration!
Statement earrings
Nothing lifts the face the way that statement earrings do. They instantly add glamour to an otherwise drab look.
For added oomph, pull your hair up away from your face and show off your statement earrings!
Stacked up neckpieces
For switching your outfit up and giving it a trendy look, nothing does it quite like stacked up neckpieces do. Take a cue from Ms Padukone and pick out three different patterns in the same shade to amp up your basic look.
Sunglasses
Summers are incomplete without sunnies! Not only do they act as protective gear for your eyes but they also add a touch of glam to the look. Sport one in an unconventional shape like Kiara did for a trendy look.
Belt
A belt not only adds shape to the outfit but also makes for an eye-catching statement especially if it is in a contrasting colour. Ananya Panday's black belt on her coral outfit raised her look and also showed off her slim waist!
Headband
Sure, every girl wants to show off her luscious locks. But there's no harm in switching things up by pushing your hair away from your face and showing off your perfectly done makeup. Take a cue from Sara on how to sport a knotted headband that matches your outfit while also bringing back a cute '90s trend!
Which celebrity's accessory according to you is the best bet? Let us know in the comment section below.
