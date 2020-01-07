Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: All the GLAMOROUS celebrity looks from the day gone by

Monday was a super buzzing day too and here are all the celebrity looks from the day gone by.

Bollywood is evolving with every passing day. Be it the film's content, the burst of talent and casting or their personal sense of style. Nowadays, celebrities walk around with a complete entourage. Fashion predominantly has become a very important part of the film industry. Be it at the gym, airport, promotional events or red carpets, our celebs are expected to look their very best whenever they step out. Monday was a super buzzing day too and here are all the celebrity looks from the day gone by.

Jonas in Kukhareva

The stunning Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out with husband Nick Jonas post her appearance at the Golden Globes Awards 2020. Priyanka looked stunning in a black bodycon Kukhareva number. The sleeveless outfit featured a black fitted top running down into a sheer dress with floral patches on it. She styled her look with brushed open hair, red lips, diamond stud earrings and a face full of makeup.

in Emilia Wickstead

Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. Deepika took our breath away as the stunner opted for an Emilia Wickstead number. Her look included a turtle neck pink sweater featuring full sleeves which she teamed up with a pair of pastel pink pleated cigarette pants. Messy ponytail with filled in brows, metallic eyes and nude pink lips completed her look.

in Yousef Aljasmi

Disha Patani was present at the trailer launch of her soon to be released film, Malang. Disha opted for an emerald green heavily sequin dress by Yousef Aljasmi. The outfit further featured a deep sleeves cut and a thigh high slit cut out. The Bharat actress styled her look with brushed open crimped hair, glossy lip, dewy makeup and PVC strappy heels.

Kriti Sanon in Ridhi Mehra

Kriti Sanon stepped out for an event in the city recently. The actress opted for a hot pink Ridhi Mehra ensemble. Her look featured a bardot sleeves blouse which she teamed up with a ruffled saree gown and a black belt to cinch her waist. Kriti styled her look with center parted poker straight hair, filled in brows, pink lips and an emerald choker.

