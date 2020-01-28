Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: All the right ways to wear monochromatic outfits this season

If you are a minimalist at heart, monochromatic dressing is a treat for you. How? Check it out!

First, let’s acknowledge the elephant in the room. What is monochromatic dressing? Well, monochromatic dressing is all about wearing separates of the same hue while playing with the texture or saturation of the hue to create an overall tonal look. While wearing a lot of colours might look fussy or kitschy, wearing tints and tones of a single shade gives us a much cleaner appeal. In fact, when you opt for a tonal outfit it creates a much more striking effect as compared to an outfit in one bold hue.

Wearing varied textures and tones in a single colour adds that much needed depth and dimension to an outfit. You can highlight the most flattering parts of your body while eloquently downplaying certain other parts. If this sophisticated and surprisingly easy style hasn’t convinced you enough to give it a whirl then consider this: wearing the hue top to bottom elongates your figure making you look much taller and slimmer than you actually are. Now if you are convinced, check out these beloved celebs of yours for ample inspiration on how to nail monochromatic dressing.

For promoting her movie Chhapaak, Deepika went head to toe in pink and managed to look like the first bloom of spring. She opted for blush pink trousers and a heavy knit roll up neck sweater by Emilia Wickstead. She eloquently added texture to her monochromatic look with the knitted sweater. This is an ideal example of how you can opt out on tints and shades while just experimenting with texture.

Jonas

Learn it from the best! Not once or twice but a numerous times Priyanka Chopra Jonas has stepped out perfectly rocking a monochromatic ensemble. For this look, she drenched herself in shades and tints of pink. She paired her fuschia pink snug-fitted turtleneck with a bodycon skirt of a tint lighter than her turtleneck. She topped her look with a pair of blush pink pumps. Now this is how you nail a monochromatic look!

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex is very well accustomed to monochromatic dressing. She stepped out in head to toe brown and bowled us over. She opted for a brown turtleneck and a satin skirt of the same hue both by Massimo Dutti. She layered her all brown outfit with a long beige overcoat by Reiss. Meghan Markle topped off her look with a pair of brown satin pumps by Jimmy Choo. If you love a neutral palette and want to take monochromatic dressing out for a spin, just takes cues from the duchess.

Ahuja

Do you think Sonam Kapoor Ahuja won’t try her hand at the newest trend of the town? The Zoya Factor actress opted for a bright red suit by The Row and wore a collared shirt beneath of the lighter tint. Her long blazer had a notched lapel detailing and flap pockets on both sides. She finished off her look with a pair of deep red ankle length boots. We totally dig Sonam’s head to toe red look!

Bella Hadid

The 23-year-old American model, opted for a deep brown sleeveless collared jacket and paired it with loose fitted pants of the same shade. She completed her look with a pair of killer sneakers and huge hoops. If you want to dress down in a monochromatic colour palette, Bella Hadid’s look should be your go to vibe.

Gigi Hadid

While walking down the runway of Berluti for Paris Fashion week, Gigi threw some major inspiration our way. The supermodel opted for a pastel green feathered sleeveless suit and paired it with a shirt of the lightest tint of pastel green. This is an ideal way to add your own spin to a monochromatic outfit. She topped off her look with ankle length black boots.

Add a texture or don’t, this chic and super easy trend is all yours to whip away. Which monochromatic look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

