Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: A celeb approved guide on how to wear white this Spring Summer

With Spring-Summer right around the corner, a lot of you might have already started to clean up your closets. Pushing all the somber hues of Fall-Winter behind and roping in all the vibrant hues that took a backseat. We think you all can agree on this one thing: walking in Spring-Summer without the colour (not really a colour) white is a crime. We won’t be blowing it out of proportion by saying that we all have had an earful about the importance of wearing white in summers from our mothers or grandmothers. The colour which reflects light rather than absorbing it is a summer must have.

Now pulling on a white tee or a kurta is a no brainer but wearing white and making it fashion is our thing. And how exactly do we do that? Our very own Bollywood and Hollywood mavens have proved it that white is a versatile colour, not just limited to the ER or while walking down the aisle. Wear it as a cozy light ripped sweater or a sharp cut tuxedo, white has numerous possibilities. And as always we took the liberty of putting together a detailed style guide on how to wear white this forthcoming Spring-Summer.

Wear white but make it fun! Just like Deepika Padukone opt for a free flowing white dress but add a twist to it with a print, be it polka or floral. Trust us, it is so much better than a plain white dress. The Chhapaak actress paired her off-shoulder polka dress by Paul and Joe with black stilettos. Try a headband and let your locks free flow or pull them together in a low ponytail. A low bun might do the trick as well!

If you are a sharp dresser and aren’t big on flounces or ruffles, a blazer dress is here for your aid. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped out in a stunning white blazer dress and transparent strappy heels. She topped off her look with a pair of uber cool shades. This look is a perfect example of how you can wear the same outfit from your office desk to the party.

Now this one might not hit the right note for most of you but a good ol’ saree never loses its charm. What we love about this look is how Kangana Ranaut managed to put up a stunning airport look in a simple white saree with a golden border. Just like the Panga star pair your saree with round rimmed glasses to nail that retro vibe. And we say nothing can go wrong when you have a Lady Dior arm candy. P.S. you can also try layering your white saree with a statement blazer.

Just like the Roman goddesses taught us, wear long maxi dresses. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja here opted for a long pristine white maxi dress by Maison Valentino. To glam up the look she wore layered golden chains and long golden earrings. Now, if you want to dress down in a maxi dress just like Sonam’s, opt out on the golden accessories and put on some cat-eyed shades and let your locks down. A floral top knot headband would do the trick as well!

It would be unfair to talk about the colour white and not mention Sara Ali Khan. There is no denying that she has an ongoing love affair with a white salwar kameez. And honestly a simple white salwar kameez is the most comfortable thing to put on during summers. Sure they can get monotonous, but do you add that much needed zing? Just like the Love Aaj Kal star opt for a vibrant and colourful dupatta and put a new spin on a classic white salwar suit.

Stripes, always stripes! Bella Hadid pulled off a pinstripe pant suit by Alexandre Vauthier and how well did she do it. She ditched a shirt or a bralette and just paired her straight fit pants with a blazer. For you peeps out there who love to dress sharply no matter the occasion, this is your ideal outfit. She completed the look with a sleek low ponytail. Now, if you aren’t as trailblazing as Bella and can’t ditch a shirt, opt for a black corset top or a simple bralette.

Love wearing long shirts but other than accessorising it with a tan brown belt, don’t know what to do? Take cues from the Pati Patni Aur Woh star and pair it with a skirt. Ananya Panday opted for a long white shirt by Leo and Lin and paired it with a see through skirt. A perfect way to add that extra oomph to your plain white shirt other than a tan brown belt.

If you aren’t much of an experimenter, Karlie Kloss’s look should be your go to vibe this summer. Opt for a simple button down dress and focus on the accessories and glam. Just like Kloss herself, you can opt for a statement but not overwhelming neck piece and a bold shade of red for your lips. As the legends say, you can never go wrong with red lips.

Not just under the sun but want to wear white in the evening as well? We have got a solution for that. Rock a simple white satin slip dress and layer it with a white cardigan. Now diamonds are a must when you step out for an evening party. And yet again blindly opt for bold red lips and let them do their magic!

Accessorise them or layer them, your beloved celebs have a bag full of solutions on how to wear your whites and stand out of the crowd. So this Spring-Summer white is the only colour you need to rely on. Which all-white look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

