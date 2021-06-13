Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Disha Patani: 5 Times Bollywood divas gave us GLAM goals in sheer gowns

See-through gowns aren’t dead. Take a break from contemporary styles and invite these into your closet.

Trends in fashion come and go. A few are still favourites, while the rest have faded into obscurity with time. Sheer ensembles were and continue to be popular, even though they do not fall under the category of "functional wardrobe." The bottom line? Although they’re often made with good tailoring, patterns, and embroidery, they may not make for an everyday fit due to the see-through factor. It has gained the likes of designers, Bollywood, and Hollywood celebrities who have left us with loads of eye-soothing inspiration behind.

If you want to add risqué and bold elements to your style stories, start with sheer to play its strength for you. Think grabbing the limelight you never know you would.

Never the one to follow fashion rules but will turn anything normal into eccentric, the Pad Man star, Ahuja, donned an Elie Saab white gown that featured sheer details and appliqués spread over with a trail flowing downward.

What’s better than a whimsical black dress? Nothing at all. The Chaiyya Chaiyya actor, , wore a lingerie set and layered it with a Sandra Mansour lace dress that was embroidered with prints of the horse. Fashion stylist, Maneka Harisinghani sealed the look with a black belt and a pair of ankle-strap heels.

Always hotter than the tropics and will never say no to amping up the drama, the global superstar, Jonas, set the floor on fire at the Billboard Music Awards by opting for a floor-length molten gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress was tailored at its best with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit details, studded embellishments, and a broad gold metal belt. To wrap the look, she slipped her feet into a pair of ankle-strap stilettos.

Gracing every awards night by never pulling a plug on anything that shines bright, the Malang starlet, , was dressed up in a Manish Malhotra full-length gown. The off-the-shoulder gown featured golden sequins, a nude-hued lining inside the sheer gown, and a net trail that flowed down one side. With a pair of ankle-strap stilettos, Fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri finished the look.

Blessing the red carpet looking like an absolute golden diva, the Roy actress, Jacqueline Fernandez, stunned in a mini tube dress that was layered with a sheer overlay floor-length gown decked in golden sequins.

