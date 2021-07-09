Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a sunny day in all whites and it’s the perfect brunch look; Yay or Nay?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a lazy day outfit look good in all-whites. Check it out

Lounging in style is what our Bollywood celebrities do the best. Right from tie-dye sweatsuits to making a statement in the hottest trends right now, our B-Town divas are well known to make a statement even while chilling at the comfort of their homes. While the past year has shown us quite a few loungewear looks by the actresses, Jonas is hoping on the bandwagon yet again with her all-white look.

For her sunny day look, the actress chose for a pair of baggy white pants that were rolled up at the ankle. This little roll up gave us a peek at her new paw-print tattoo and it’s literally the cutest thing ever. She styled the baggy pants with a simple white tank top and layered it with a matching off-white shirt. The shirt was left open at the top while the balloon sleeves added extra oomph to her look. While the outfit was a laidback and casual one, she elevated it with her accessories.

The Sky is Pink actress picked out a dainty gold statement necklace that worked as a perfect element to match with her gold drop earrings. Keeping most of her face covered, the actress picked out a pair of square oversized sunglasses that gave off a retro vibe. Rounding off the look, PeeCee matched her outfit with her white strappy heels while chilling under the sunlight.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Flashback: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan looked GLAMOROUS on the red carpet

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×