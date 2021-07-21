Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a fan of spick and span white pants and here are a few tips to style them trendy

One can never have too many blacks, but this statement doesn’t hold with white outfits simply because of its shade. While whites are favoured as the ones you’d love to take for formal events or a place where you want to look like you’ve made an effort to work the look, white ensembles can play as a wardrobe essential that works equally well for informal outings. Dare to take that plunge without being wary of them and style them up as easily as your favourite denim.

Bold choices always feel good and we’ve understood this right as we skimmed through the Mary Kom actor, Jonas’ style files and we must say she’s rocked white pants from street style to red carpet and they look flattering!

We doubt the word “Dress down” would ever exist in the We Can Be Heroes actress’s stylebook. The 2021 BAFTA Awards was the proof we loved. Stylist Law Roach opted for a Pertegaz set that consisted of a red floral embroidered jacquard open-bust suit that made for a hot case and she clubbed it with white harem trousers. To keep up with the classiness of this overall fit, she donned a black Wolford pantyhose that played as the waist belt. She complimented it all with black Louboutin pointed-toe heels and Bulgari jewellery.

Come rain or shine, momma Priyanka and Diana will never fail to look up to the minute. She dressed in a neon green and white shearling jacket layered over a turtleneck top and frayed denim. With white-framed sunglasses, leather pointed-toe boots, and a furry handbag, she showed us this can be our next monsoon-ready look.

Pantsuits will mean business no matter the added dose of glam it comes with and here’s how to put out a semi-business look. The Sky Is Pink star chose a white blazer with lapels and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with straight-fit slit pants and finished the look with a glittery touch of lariat necklace, a plain black clutch, and strappy black heels.

Do you have trust issues with white pants? They’re not as scary as you deem them to be. Introduce a monotone look but with a little hint of colours that suits your bag. Priyanka picked out a white collared shirt that featured a floral patchwork on one shoulder and paired it up with distressed jeans that had a slit and frayed hemline. Follow the sleeve-up style and grab pointed-toe pumps that merge with your handbag. Sunnies are a good idea too!

Ditch your tulle dress in favour of a pantsuit when you’re about to go for a gala event. Priyanka threw an Ester Abner satin set over a black lace bralette and made for a relaxed look. Does her comfy-looking oversized jacket with a tasseled hemline remind you of your straight-out-of-bed attire? Her flared pants also made it all look effortlessly cool and with studded necklaces, she rounded off her red-carpet outfit.

