Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Hailey Bieber: 5 Times celebs sworn by sweatpants & aced monsoon dressing

We might not be in the quarantine phase now but the dressing style that emerged during that challenging phase is still in trend. People around the world have embraced their cosy sweatpants. Celebrities have tweaked their boss babe style giving it a comfortable spin with sweatpants. Though the times have changed and days are getting better, we aren’t ready to give up on our sweatpants yet, or will we ever be? From Bollywood beauties to Hollywood divas, take style inspiration from these 5 celebs who made sweatpants look cool and rocked it with their fashion spruce.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the diva who is always in style. She often picks comfortable breezy numbers for travel and her pastel coordinates was one such number that eluded class and comfort. She picked the blue sweatpants and matching sweatshirt and styled it up with cool shades, boxy white kicks that matched with her outfit’s hem and also carried a luxe faux-leather tote bag. She matched her nail paint to the cosy outfit and looked head to toe chic in it.

Being the stunner she is, Deepika Padukone teamed her black sweatpants with an OTT coffee brown turtleneck top and an almond trench coat with cut-out sleeves. Her ravishing look to the airport is the definition of ‘stylish comfort’ where her sweatpants were muted but still was an interesting fashion pick to ace monsoon dressing. She rounded off the look with mysterious oversized sunnies, a huge tote and leather ankle boots.

Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave her airport style a quirky twist teaming it with a classy denim jacket and black tee with grey sweatpants. Her choice of grey sock heels with the cosy pants was a risque styling pick that she pulled off well. Adding a street core touch to it, PeeCee tied up her grey jacket on her waist and completed the style with transparent specs and a dainty necklace.

Selena Gomez

The American singer and actress Selena Gomez’s style choices have been controversial a lot of times. But the cutesy star chooses to prioritise her comfort and define style with her own uniqueness every time. She picked expensive dark green sweatpants from Forward by Elyse Walker and paired them up with her black denim jacket and high neck crop top both featuring a ripped hemline. Tinted shades and a messy bun featuring bangs sealed her look perfectly.

Hailey Bieber

The supermodel teamed her oversized white sweatpants with a black bodysuit and oversized cream blazers and showed us how fusion styling is done! Blending the comfort of the pants with the hotness of the bodysuit and boss lady vibes of the blazers, Hailey looked impressive in her offbeat style. The diva completed her dapper street style look with dark sunnies and her signature white kicks.

Which star’s cool look in sweatpants do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

