Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Hailey Bieber: Celeb approved coloured jackets you need in your life RIGHT NOW

From B-town divas to Hollywood stars, check out how they amp up the chic quotient of any outfit with jackets.

Maybe the sweater weather is fading out but the love for fluffy, puffy, and plushy oversized jackets are spiking in popularity. Getting all decked up for fancy parties or small gatherings or just cocooned at home, we can’t deny the sartorial jackets screaming pick-me-up right now! Be it fierce biker jackets, casual bombers or stunning leather jackets, each of them has got a personality of its own that’s much needed to lift our spirits. Jackets instil confidence, a feeling of secureness and rocking sportier silhouettes is an instant gamechanger.

Be it the queens of Bollywood or stars of Hollywood, there is no one left to give us style goals in loud and stunning jackets. Blazers, trench coats, denim and quilted; the jacket family has got all types to make you look amazing any season, any occasion. Take cues from these beauties to ace jackets in style. Though beige and black are the usually favoured hues, here is how the stars spruce up the element of fun with a pop of colour.

With an unexpected colour fusion of neon and white, the white tiger actress Jonas showed us how to add an extra zing to the otherwise simple look. She opted for a pair of Stuart Weitzman white ankle boots with a kitten heel as she walked her dog, Diana who is dressed cute that resembled her owner’s. The sleek turtleneck, raw-edge jeans by Mother and Kendra Scott hoops and Max Mara bag, Mrs Jonas donned an icy monochromatic look where the statement lime-green coat by Saks Potts added the futuristic touch.

The lavender coloured embroidered drill jacket is the perfect outfit to ace your vacation style diary. Ananya Panday paired the thrash of colours with the striped shorts and shirt and balanced it well with white sneakers. Playing with a range of contrasting hues can be tricky but the Khaali Peeli actress donned it in style! This jacket is an interesting choice to brighten up your spring summer wardrobe collection. Style it up with your jeans and white tees, and you are ready to slay the day!

Kiara Advani’s bright golden jacket is a statement-making piece. With a white longline shirt, black trousers and thigh-high suede boots, it’s the golden jacket with black fringes that gets the style polices’ nod of approval. The crop-jacket is all that’s required to give the ensemble an edgy sophistication.

Dressed in an olive-yellow jacket and black pants, which she paired with boots, a cute woollen beanie cap and hand gloves, sends all the cosy, happy vibes of Switzerland. The puffer jacket is the sensible choice to spend winters without letting your style statement wither out.

Learn from Olivia Culpo to don the jackets. In an oversized neon orange cropped denim crop jacket, Oliva looks straight outta runway. She paired her jacket with a close-fitting leather mini skirt and rounded off her look with side-parted hair, stylish sunglasses and black leather ankle boots. The bright colour denim jacket is something you can try on to college, date-night or a casual outing. Make jackets your wardrobe staple and play around mixing and matching, creating different fashionable looks.

The mother of dragons, Emilia Clarke is well known for her versatile collection of jackets. As spotted wandering in the gloriously cobblestoned streets of Rome in white sneakers, jeans and aviator glasses; we can’t take our eyes off from the long stunning tweed coat.

Gigi Hadid shows the world how it's done. The bubblegum-coloured, oversized puffer coat is a show stealer and she paired it up with a similarly hued pink sweater and leopard printed pants from Christopher B. The addition of a healthy flush to her skin and a glimmering rose-coloured lip gloss gives her a glossy barbie face. The supermodel featured the pink Mary Jane flats and small-framed white sunglasses to complete her look.

Though most of us don’t plan on dropping over two thousand bucks on an emerald green vest, Hailey Bieber’s laid back look with shoulder-length loose dirty blonde hair and a matching puffer purse is surprisingly a new wake of style. The jacket numbs the dullness of grey with a pop of green and we love it. She gave it a casual perfection with tiny gold hoop earrings, white socks and white trainers.

