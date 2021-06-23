Priyanka Chopra Jonas has time and again proved she’s a VISION in white and here are our top favourite looks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves her classics on the red carpet and here are the top 3 times she managed to steal the show in white. Check it out

Jonas has been the Queen of red carpets and whether they’re close to home or international ones, the actress surely knows how to have all eyes on her. While experimenting is her middle name, she often loves to stick to her classics and colour plays a very important role in doing so. The actress has always been a fan of whites on the red carpet and she’s rocked the pristine hue on the red carpet multiple times. So to give your a refresher, here are the top three looks she’s aced so far.

Her first Oscars red carpet and PeeCee managed to have all eyes on her. The actress was clearly one the best dressed on the red carpet as she picked out a strapless number by Zuhair Murad. The body-hugging gown showed off her gorgeous curves while the sheer panels added extra oomph to the look. With huge diamonds, neutral-toned makeup and a sleek ponytail, the actress clearly stole the show and our hearts.

Next on the list is this experimentative gown by Ralph and Russo. The structured creation was definitely something out of her comfort zone and with her sleek hair and makeup, the look was quite the show-stopper.

Lastly, we have this gorgeous white sequin number by designer Zuhair Murad and it clearly is a silhouette that flatters PeeCee the most. Time and again we’ve seen her rocking the power shoulders and plunging neckline combo and this milky white ensemble surely tops the list.

