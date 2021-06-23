Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspires us to glam up our closet with polka dots

Hop onto the polka dots trend to never let your style curve fail.

The love for polka dots doesn’t seem to diminish anytime soon. Having swamped runways and wardrobes since the ’90s, the vintage pattern is blessed with a tantalizing charm. If your current style mood is all about going back in time and embracing ensembles with hints of luxe and boldness, actress Jonas can help you master polka dots apparel that will pack a heavy-hitting punch. The global queen leaves no fashion stone unturned from perfecting her street styles to wedding silhouettes and vacation-friendly numbers. What more could one wish for?

Looking for polka outfits to make an entry into your closet this season and live a long period? Get scrolling and reading!

Ain’t nobody got the panache to look as alluring as our desi girl. Draped in a Sabyasachi chiffon saree that was outlined with a thin red and white border, she clubbed it with a full-sleeved red blouse. Do you prefer a no-necklace look? Go for a pair of statement earrings.

Sheer stunner! How can one not love her clothing choices? The Dostana star donned a sheer black full-sleeved frill dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. To up the risqué factor, she layered the midi-length fit over strappy black lingerie. She sealed the look, she picked a mini bag and a pair of slink-back black heels by Christian Louboutin.

How many hearts for this date-night ready looks? The comfortable breezy ankle-length pants bore a waist belt tailored with a similar fabric. With a full-sleeved black chiffon top, backpack, and buckled heels, she looked like the prettiest girl on the street.

Which outfit do you like? Let us know in the comments below.

