Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: 6 Celebs show how to power dress with blazer dresses

Blazer dresses are gaining momentum and how! These dresses are currently trending and are on the radar of celebrities who are setting a great example that is a mix of both power dressing, adding a bit of fun and chicness as well. Not to mention, they look powerful and incredibly sexy. Moreover, they can be a perfect pick for date nights and parties too.

If you are still not convinced, we have a list of celebs lined up here just to change your mind. This semi-formal outfit is a must-have in your wardrobe just because of its sheer and utter coolness attached to it. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Janhvi Kapoor, celebs have donned the outfit on several occasions as it can definitely jazz things up. Scroll below to see how celebs styled them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Our PeeCee is the epitome of bold and confident looks. And like any other dress, she exuded just the right amount of glam. The mini dress from Versace had gold chain detailing near the collars and also bore gold buttons. Priyanka styled with golden Louboutin heels while her makeup was done just right. Centre-parted straight hair, bright red lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and blushed cheeks.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's glittery blazer dress from Zara is the ideal party outfit for you. This metallic dress has all the right amounts of glitz and glam and can be a show-stealer among the crowd. Shraddha went with sans accessories only carrying a sling bag and black strappy heels. Minimal makeup with cat eyes rounded off her party look.

Janhvi Kapoor

During the promotions of Roohi, Janhvi donned a vibrant red blazer dress from Fleur du Mal that had a matching wide belt clinching her tiny waist. Lace-up stilettos only added to the oomph factor giving a peek at her toned legs. Middle-parted straight hair, berry lips, filled-in brows and blushed cheeks rounded off this bold avatar.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti too jumped on this bandwagon and surely, she did it better than anyone else. She wore an olive green tailored blazer dress for a photoshoot from the label Alula. The outfit featured lapel collars, waist cut-outs, plunging neckline, faux pockets and an asymmetrical hemline. Lace peep-toe stilettos, layered silver neckpieces, silver rings and hoops, hair waved into soft curls with soft pink lips completed her glam.

Tara Sutaria

A white should be a staple in the wardrobe. So, take cues from this SOTY 2 star as to why this silhouette should be a must. While white isn't a party colour, it can instantly alleviate your look and personality. Tara's double-breasted blazer dress was form-fitting and looked elegant. She carried a matching mini purse and styled her in a straight manner and wore subtle makeup. She chose smokey eyes to round off her look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia's well-put-together style has always maintained a high status among the fashion industry and her wardrobe is full of blazer dresses, needless to say. If you want to shine, Alia's dazzling golden blazer dress by Manish Malhotra will be perfect for you. The dress featured a plunging neckline and silver panelling as well. Teaming with golden strappy heels, middle-parted straight hair and smokey eyes completed this party look.

