Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Julia Roberts: Celebrities who glammed up for the Met Gala 2020 at home 

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the whole world on hold. With lockdowns issued all over the world, everybody staying home and practicing social distancing, some of the biggest events of the year have been cancelled or postponed indefinitely. One of them, is the Met Gala, the most prestigious fashion event held on the first Monday of May and hosted by Anna Wintour, the Editor-In-Chief of Vogue.

The event with the theme of About Time: Fashion and Duration this year, has been postponed due to the pandemic but that hasn't seemed to stop celebrities from glamming up to celebrate the event from home! Check out how the biggest celebrities decked up from their homes!

Jonas

PeeCee who made heads turn with her wild hair and bold look last year at the Met Gala, went with a dainty Princess look this time! She let her niece Krishna Sky give her a makeover. Chopra took to instagram to share the adorable pictures of her niece applying eyeshadow and lipstick outside her lip line, complete with a tiara! "First Monday in May. This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess," she captioned her picture.

Julia Roberts

The Oscar winning actress shared a photo of herself standing over a bubble bath in a strapless black and white tiered ballgown holding a candle in her hand! "Here's me... not going to the Met Ball tonight," she captioned her picture on instagram.

Katy Perry

The pregnant American Idol judge revealed on Instagram what she would have worn to the Met Ball if it wasn't for the Coronavirus. She posted a picture of her outfit by Jean Paul Gaultier, which featured a cone bra and a large belly plate for her baby bump. The look, fans speculate, is a tribute to Madonna who made the cone bra famous. "What would have been..." Katy Perry captioned her picture.

Amanda Seyfried

The Mamma Mia! star donned a blue floral ball gown and posed for pictures in a chicken coop! "What I would've tried to wear to the Met Gala this year. And my date, Candace," she captioned her picture, referring to the chicken she was holding.

Other stars took to their social media to share their looks from the previous years. Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Naomi Campbell and more shored throwback pictures in honour of the day.

