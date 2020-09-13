Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone: White pantsuits we can't get enough of

While no-one can go wrong with black pantsuits, white is a tricker shade to sport. Take a look at how celebrities donned white pantsuits to make a style statement.

Pantsuits are outfits that one can never go wrong with. They make for an excellent choice for formal wear and have only recently become outfits that are being sported at more casual events as well. Black pantsuits look chic and are extremely easy to pull off. White on the other hand is a more tricky colour and has the possibility of going wrong as well. But that hasn't stopped Bollywood divas from sporting the outfit in the shade. Take a look at how celebs styled white pantsuits to make for chic style statements.

Jonas

PeeCee wore a silk all-white suit with flared pants. We love how she opted for a lace bodice beneath her pristine white blazer and completed her look with a matching belt. Red lips and her hair styled into loose waves completed the Desi Girl's look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

If there is one person who looks good in anything she wears, it is Bebo. Kareena sported an unusual pantsuit with a contemporary design. Her blazer bore open flowy ruffle sleeves. She decided to go sans accessories and her hair was pulled back to make for a bold yet beautiful look.



Making for a chic style statement, DP also wore a lovely white silk pantsuit that she styled with a matching white slip with a lace edge beneath her blazer. Complete with neutral pumps and her hair pulled back in her usual sleek bun, she looked ready to take on the world!



Pari also hopped on the bandwagon as she opted for a silk number and pinned her blazer closed. Messy, beachy waves and dark smokey eyes made for a contrasting effect to her pristine white look. We loved her look from head-to-toe and thought it would be perfect to take from desk to dinner.



Alia wore a strikingly similar outfit to that of Pari's and styled her look in the same way as well! With her hair styled into beachy voluminous waves, smokey eyes and red lips completed the actress' look. T-strap pumps also gave an edge to it.

Ahuja

At the Cannes Film Festival, Sonam made hearts skip a beat by sporting a luxurious creamy white pantsuit by Ralph and Russo. Her blazer featured a long cape-style attachment and she styled her look with glamorous emerald jewellery that ensured she looked regal.

Ananya Panday

In yet another contemporary look, Ananya looked casual yet chic in her white pantsuit. She styled it with a crop top and high-waisted cropped pants. Styled with a fuzzy blazer, Ananya's look was unusual yet stylish.



Always dressed to the nines, Kangana was the latest actress to have sported the white pantsuit. She looked chic in it for the virtual Cannes Film Festival. Styled with a simple white tee and matching pumps, a fresh face of makeup and her curly locks completed the Manikarnika actress' look.

Which actress' white pantsuit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

