Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: The most GLAMOROUS celeb looks from the past week

The last week wasn't as eventful as we'd have liked it to be. Despite only a few celebrities stepping out only to promote their films and attend events, we managed to get a few glamorous looks they put forth.

Take a look at the most glam looks from the week gone by and let us know your favourite.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The White Tiger actress put us in a mood that resonated with her own happiness as she struck a pose in a colourful neon kurta set by Pooja Rajpal Jaggi. PeeCee is clearly sticking to her desi roots even on international waters and she styled her outfit with a comfortable white salwar, dupatta that matched her kurta and a pair of pastel blue quilted flats.

Karena Kapoor Khan

Proving yet again that she's the Begum of Bollywood, the Good Newwz star looked like a million bucks in a black jumpsuit by Herve Leger. The fitted top and flared pants made for a perfect match with her black stilettos and statement gold hoop earrings. It's safe to say Bebo looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her perfectly styled ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor

Making a strong case for backless attire, Janhvi picked out an ice blue halter-neck jumpsuit that showed off her toned back. The outfit that fit her well on top and opened into loose bottoms was figure-flattering and also bore a deep neckline. Glossy hair and minimal makeup rounded off this outfit well.

Disha Patani

Always aware of how to raise the temperature, Disha Patani looked sultry in a sparkly gold corset-style dress from Herin. She sizzled in the gold slip-on rhinestone number and sported luminous dewy makeup to match the neutral-tone ensemble.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Giving us one of her first maternity looks, Sonam looked like a maharani in an ivory saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her silk number was draped over a strapless blouse and showed off the diva's growing belly. Sonam styled this with her mother's gold jewellery, smokey eyes and flat-ironed hair which gave her a polished look.

Tara Sutaria

Stepping out to promote her upcoming film, Heropanti 2, opposite Tiger Shroff, Tara set the style meter high in a lilac Valttaa coordinated set which entailed a small bralette, high-waist skirt and an oversized matching blazer. Sparkly pumps and glamorous makeup with her hair styled to perfection made her one of the best-dressed stars from the week gone by.

Nora Fatehi

Keeping it simple and pretty, Nora Fatehi sported a one-shoulder chiffon baby pink gown with brown polka dots on it. The mid-length dress was styled with a classic white Dior bag and t-strap stilettos. Side-parted hair and matte makeup completed her look.

Malaika Arora

Giving us bridesmaid vibes, Malaika struck a pose in a Sanjev Marwaaha white lehenga featuring botanical embroidery in shades of pink and blue. Styled with a matching tulle dupatta and her hair styled in a messy bun with flowers in it, Malla was a vision to behold!

Who according to you put forth the most glamorous look of the week? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan serves a sleek and stylish look in a Herve Leger jumpsuit and Misho earrings: Yay or Nay?