Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif to Nora Fatehi: 8 Celeb approved ways to rock yellow pantsuits in style

One outfit style most celebrities can't seem to get enough of is pantsuits. They seem to know how to pull off every single shade in the right way and have been showing us how to sport pantsuits from a long time now. While they have been fans of some of the brightest shades including red, green and purple, seems like the sunny yellow too is a popular choice! Take a look at how some of the hottest divas have styled it in the past!

Jonas

A few years ago when Priyanka Chopra appeared alongside Kareena Kapoor on Koffee with Karan, she picked out a yellow pantsuit by Safiyaa. The geometric number bore a cold-shoulder style top that she paired with skinny fit trousers and statement earrings to make for a bold look.



While promoting Fitoor, Katrina opted for a summery bright sunshine yellow pantsuit with a structured blazer and formal trousers by Phillip Lim. Beige stilettos and a matching tank top completed her look.

Nora Fatehi

Nora was the latest to sport a yellow pantsuit that bore a double-breasted blazer styled with high-waisted formal pants and a polka-dot crop top. With her hair styled in a poker-straight, sleek manner, she pulled off a powerful look.

Kundra

Putting her most fashionable and powerful foot forward, Shilpa picked out a lovely mustard yellow pantsuit with an asymmetrical blazer and pants with slits. She accentuated her slender waist with a Gucci belt while studded pumps and gold earrings completed her look.



For a promotional event, Taapsee picked out a lemon-yellow pantsuit that she styled easily, with a simple black tank top beneath. Her formal pants bore black panelling detail on both sides. Simple braids and minimal makeup completed Pannu's look.



For the promotions of her film NH10, Anushka Sharma picked out a pastel lemon yellow pantsuit and styled it in the most simple way, with a white tank top beneath. Her cropped locks styled into simple beauty waves, pink lips and minimal makeup completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar

The talented actress also hopped on the bandwagon and picked out a yellow double-breasted pantsuit with black buttons and paired it with oversize formal pants to make quite a statement recently. Poker-straight hair and gold statement earrings completed her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jackie's love for yellow is well-known now, so it comes as no surprise that the diva picked out a bright yellow number and further styled this with a yellow crop top and her hair pulled up into a half-up ponytail, to complete her happy look.

