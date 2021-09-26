Priyanka Chopra Jonas keeps it stylish in an Earth theme Prabal Gurung dress in Paris: Yay or Nay?

There is no stopping Jonas. The Citadel star attended the Global Citizen event in Paris yesterday and picked out a custom Earth-theme gown by renowned designer Prabal Gurung. The outfit was conceptualised by Law Roach who is known for styling Zendaya's most chic looks both on and off the red carpet.

Global Citizen ambassador, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made it a point to attend the festival in Paris yesterday and looked like a million bucks! The 39-year-old Matrix 4 star had a spectacular 'Evening in Paris' in a blue and green Earth-themed gown by Nepali designer Prabal Gurung, from his ready-to-wear Spring '22 line. The jacquard gown featured intricate cut-out leaves all over in shades of blue and green. Priyanka's halter-neck outfit was styled by Zendaya's go-to stylist, Law Roach and featured cut-outs at her waist The skirt featured a fit-and-flare silhouette that gave it a ballgown like look.

PeeCee styled this with metallic gold pumps and matching hoop earrings. Her centre-parted hair was styled into soft, glamorous waves while her makeup involved a flawless base, shimmery eyelids and pink lips that were all about minimal glam.

We love the 'Desi Girl's' elegant and comfortable dual-tone outfit with minimal makeup to hit the stage for the film festival. What about you? Yay or Nay for Priyanka's Prabal Gurung outfit? Comment below and let us know.

