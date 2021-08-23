Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Khushi to Shanaya Kapoor: Celebs who decked up for Raksha Bandhan & what they wore

The festive season is here in full swing and we're leaving no stone unturned when it comes to dressing up. The same goes for celebrities who have been putting their most stylish desi looks forward to embrace the season in full swing. Yesterday, Bollywood's divas celebrated Raksha Bandhan with their brothers and were all decked up for it.

and Shanaya Kapoor stepped out to visit their cousin's house while celebrated the festival in London and Shraddha stayed home for it. Take a look at who wore what for the festivities yesterday.

Khushi Kapoor has time and again proved that Chikankari is her go-to. She picked out a fuss-free purple set from Label Jiyani for the celebrations. Khushi's purple outfit was paired with a Dior Bobby bag, which is her go-to accessory, a pair of black slides with an evil eye on them and her hair styled into effortlessly glam beachy waves.

Shanaya Kapoor picked an outfit in the same colour family as Khushi's. The diva who is yet to make her debut picked out a baby pink sharara set with white floral embroidery all over. The gharara-style pants paired with glittery juttis and a floral face mask. Her short brunette locks were also styled into waves to compliment her outfit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never misses out on celebrating festivals with her family despite not being in the country. For Rakhi celebrations, she picked out an embroidered dress from Verb which featured a tiered silhouette. The Baywatch star styled her fuss-free look with layered necklaces her hair left loose and a pair of black suede boots.

kept her look simple in a pastel green printed kurta set from Global Desi for Rakhi celebrations at home. Over the sleeveless kurta, Shraddha draped a white chiffon dupatta and completed her look with her favourite accessory - silver hoop earrings!

