Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kiara Advani: All the STYLISH looks from yesterday you need to look at immediately

From flared denims to casual summer dresses, here is all that went down in fashion and Bollywood yesterday. Check it out!

Nobody seems to do fashion, the way our favourite Bollywood celebrities do these days. Whether it is walking down the red carpet, a runway, heading to the airport, the gym or anywhere else, fashion is clearly what runs the show. They not just follow trends but set their own since they are so cued into everything fashion and style.

Here's a roundup of all the most fashionable looks from yesterday.

Jonas

The Desi Girl was in the bay to celebrate Holi with beau Nick Jonas. Post celebrations they headed to Pune for celebrations. Spotted at the airport returning from the city, Priyanka picked out a leopard print shirt that she paired with a pair of black formal pants to make for a classy look.

While heading out from Mumbai, PeeCee opted for a casual look in the form of flared denims and paired it with a silk blue top. She draped a black blazer over to keep warm during the long flight. She completed her look with black pointy-toe flats and her hair styled into glossy waves.

Kiara Advani

In the most casual avatar yet. Kiara opted for a pink tee that she paired with distressed denim jeans. To complete this look, she picked out a pair of neutral tone shoes, aviator sunnies and an off-white bag.

Kundra

Heading out of the city, Shilpa Shetty picked out a floral summer dress as she carried her baby with her. The summer shirt dress was styled with nude pumps and pink tinted sunnies to complete her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Dhadak actress picked out a neon green tee that she paired with white cycling shorts, making for the perfect gym look. Her luscious locks were left lose and she went without any makeup, allowing her skin to breathe.

Who according to you was he best dressed of last week? Comment below and let us know.

