Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani to Anushka Sharma: 6 Celebrities who can't get enough of their Chanel bags

Nothing spells luxury like arm candy does. And what better bag to carry around than the evergreen Chanel one, right? These Bollywood celebrities seem to agree with us!

When it comes to looking good, celebrities leave no stone unturned. They manage to keep their Lok prim and proper from head-to-toe and even go the extra mile by pairing their accessories with their outfit. One thing that they can't do without, apart from their sunglasses, is their luxury handbags, specifically Chanel. Every diva owns her own version of the bag and doesn't hesitate from flaunting it! Take a look at the Chanel bags we love.

Jonas

PeeCee was spotted with a patent white Chanel bag that bore a tan handle which was priced at Rs 2.5 lakh INR! She styled her limited edition Chanel piece with a pastel yellow silk co-ord set while heading out of a party when in India.

Kiara Advani

Kiara ensured all eyes were on her when she stepped out on her birthday a silk co-ord skirt and top set and styled it with a Chanel crossbody bag with golden charms on it. She kept the rest of her look simple so all attention was on her glamorous bag.



With her own kitty of arm candy, Anushka Sharma has always kept her looks stylish, from airport to red carpets. At the airport, the actress sported a deep red co-ord set with ruffles on it and styled it with a spacious black Chanel tote bag, making for a contrasting look.



Always knowing how to set herself apart, Alia Bhatt sported an unconventional bag from Chanel's Spring/Summer 2019 collection, called the Act 2 bag. Her red version of the double bag costs a whopping 6 lakh INR! She styled this with Nike sneakers and dark sunnies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

A lover of all things luxury, the Begum of Bollywood picked out a simple black Chanel quilted sling bag that she carried with her wrap blue dress with white pinstripes on it. Black stiletto pumps and matching sunnies completed her chic off-duty look.

Tara Sutaria

Sporting a bag similar to that of Bebo's Tara also can't get enough of her quilted Chanel sling bag in a universally-approved black shade worth around 1.5 lakh INR. Apart from her hangout session with SOTY 2 co-stars Ananya Panday, Tara has also carried the bag with her to the airport and multiple other occasions.

