Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a Kukhareva London dress & Bulgari bag for the Golden Globes after party: Yay or Nay?

The actress and her husband Nick Jonas made their way to one of the Golden Globes after parties in a see-through mesh dress. Check it out!

It was a starry night at the 77th Golden Globe Awards held in Los Angeles, California last evening. The who's who of the Hollywood industry cleaned up well and made their way to the event that was! In attendance, was desi girl Jonas and her beau Nick Jonas who were there to present at the award ceremony together.

They even headed out to the after-party together. PeeCee picked out a black dress for the occasion. Her dress by Kukhareva London featured a simple black top that was attached to a skirt with a mesh pattern with black and golden applique prints in patches. The black see-through mesh also showed off her toned legs. She completed the look with simple black two-strap stilettos and an emerald green mini Bulgari bag.

She didn't change her makeup much post the event. Rosy cheeks over a flawless base, filled-in brows and ruby red lips. Her hair was parted in the side and styled into loose waves ensuring she looked like old Hollywood royalty.

While PeeCee's outfit didn't cost that much - 625 Euros or 50 thousand in Rupees. What was more expensive though, was her Bulgari bag that cost a whopping 1980 Euros or 1.58 lakhs in Rupees!

While we thought PeeCee looked fabulous as always, we aren't too sure about her dress and thought she could do much better! This one was quite a letdown, we thought!

What are your thoughts on Priyanka's dress? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

