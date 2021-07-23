Priyanka Chopra Jonas in leather skirts gave us a masterclass on how to stay chic through all seasons

Leather skirts have lived far too long and are the epitome of classiness and elegance that’s combined to help you put the best show there can be. Although they may not seem friendly enough to be donned on a rainy day, they work with most outfits even if you do not give them a smart take whenever you wear them and that’s the kind of effortless charm they carry. Tees, sweaters, trench coats, and anything that is given to faux leathers makes for a great combo.

If your favourite faux leather skirt has lived in exile since winter, let’s find a way to sneak it out and fit into the season when there are no rains. Because leather love is real and so promising enough to keep you warm on a cold day. If the humidity brought by the monsoon won’t let you fit into a leather skirt, try midi-skirts and full-sleeved tops that are easier to sport. Actress Jonas has given these her likes and she’s the best guide one can ever borrow tips from when it’s all about fashion.

Colour me in red! Can this be your anthem for days? Priyanka picked out a glossy red leather knee-length skirt that entailed a mini slit at the hemline and a side-wrap that was held together with a single black button. She clubbed her Akris skirt with a silk 3/4 blouse that was designed with a collar and a front zip that gave her the comfort of adjusting the neckline as per choice. When the Stavley micro handbag and snakeskin kitten-heeled shoes made everything look put together, this is what fulfilling our date night dress fantasies might seem like.

A pop of colour? Check. Weather-friendly sleeves? Check. Snappy? Super check! She opted for a white full-sleeved ruffle top and complemented it with a shot of a bright lavender-hued godet skirt that entailed a broad waist-belt with a silver ring. She rounded off her OOTD with ankle-strap stilettos. Everything looks better with a colour so good, right?

To bring something old to make it seem on-trend, the Baywatch starlet can give you a list full of tips. She styled the blued striped ribbed top that featured a turtleneck and a cut-out with a high-waisted black leather skirt that had a thigh-high slit and a wrap-like detail that was locked at sides with buttons. She wrapped up her “perfect for cosy-weather” outfit with black pointed-toe pumps. Can you take a moment to admire how well her outfit merges with the foggy backdrop?

Which skirt do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

