Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks chic in Fendi on Day 12 of Wimbledon: Yay or Nay?

PeeCee arrived at Wimbledon in an asymmetrical Fendi dress from the luxury fashion house's Fall 2021 collection. Take a look!

If there's someone who is always impeccably dressed, it is Jonas. The Hollywood star has managed to ace not just her red carpet looks but street style as well and even manages to look put-together whilst walking her dog!

Yesterday, the Baywatch star attended day 12 of Wimbledon and was spotted enjoying the game in the same enclosure as British Royals Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the tournament wearing a snakeskin printed turtleneck midi dress from Fendi's Fall 2021 collection. The White Tiger star who was accompanied by Natasha Poonawala accessorised her layered turtleneck dress with statement gold earrings, a snakeskin leather belt and peep-toe black statement-making wedges. A tan leather handbag, multiple gold rings, an off white face mask and cat-eye black sunglasses completed this look.

PeeCee pulled her hair up into a neat chignon with two face-framing tendrils left loose and her go-to brown lipstick with a dash of blush pink cheeks and double-coated mascara lashes topped off her look.

We loved the Bajirao Mastani star's chic look at the tennis tournament yesterday. She looked comfortable yet stylish in the layered dress and her accessories were on-point as always!

The diva is all set to star in Russo Brothers' Citadel and make her web stories debut soon! We can't wait to watch her on our screens again.

What are your thoughts on PeeCee's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

