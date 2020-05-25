Priyanka Chopra Jonas' love affair with wrap dresses: 8 times she rocked the trend better than anybody else

The diva can't get enough of these dresses and sports the style at every possible occasion. Take a look!

Nobody does fashion the way Jonas does. She didn't just make a space for herself in Bollywood, but she went leaps and bounds across oceans and has even taken over Hollywood today. Be it fashion events like the MET Gala, film festivals like the Cannes Film Festival and more, the actress is there and there is no stopping her.

On the way to the top, PeeCee has upped her fashion game as well! From following trends, she is now setting them on her own norms. But one trend the Baywatch actress can't seem to get enough, is that of wrap dresses. She has so many and keeps surprising us with her ever-growing collection of it! Let's take a look at all the times she bowled us over with her favourite trend.

When she made her first appearance at the MET Gala in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress, she received a lot of flak as well we appreciation for the bold look. The wrap-dress ended high above her knee and showed off her toned, slender legs at the fashion event.

Post the Met, wrap-dresses became PC's go-to for red carpets. She sported a white number to the Billboard Music Awards. This time, her dress featured loads of sequin work, making it red-carpet appropriate, along with a plunging neckline. A risky look that she aced, we think!

Next up, PeeCee donned yet another wrap-dress in an ink blue shade for the red carpet premiere of her film Baywatch. This wasn't as figure-hugging as her previous number though it too featured a plunging neckline and high slit. The vintage sequin number by Halston, looked phenomenal on her!

Not just red carpets, the style then trickled down to events as well! Case-in-point, this black and white floral number that she accessorised with a belt to show off her curves!

From appearances to vacations, Priyanka couldn't seem to get enough of the style and then began wearing it out and about while on vacation! She nailed the off-duty look in a Diane Von Furstenberg dress that she styled with thigh-high boots. A sun-kissed glow completed her look!

While vacationing in Italy, PeeCee looked vibrant in a bright, sunshine yellow high-low ruffle floral number that she styled with orange accessories to further elevate her look. This look spelled romance and drama in one!

While in Paris with hubby Nick Jonas, Priyanka opted for yet another ruffle wrap number by Markarain. It bore a plunging neckline and a romantic ruffle hem, perfect for the city of love.

While promoting her latest film The Sky is Pink, PeeCee picked out yet another sunshine yellow hued dress that accentuated her figure, This one though featured a high-neck, no sleeves and showed off her slender waist.

Clearly, Priyanka fancies her wrap dresses and can't get enough of it. And safe to say, she rocks them better than anybody else does!

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

