Priyanka Chopra Jonas loves dressing in formals: 7 Times she showed us how to take outfits from desk to dinner

Looking good comes easy to Priyanka Chopra. While the actress is almost always impeccably dressed, she loves her formal outfits and can't do without them.

One of the best-dressed stars today, Jonas has rarely let us down with her looks. While she aces every red carpet look with her fabulous outfits, the diva also knows how to pull off formal looks with equal ease. Pantsuits to skirt suits, Priyanka has sported them all and set new goals for formal dressing, looking like a boss lady at all times. Check it out!

Making a strong case for white pantsuits, PeeCee wore hers without a blouse beneath her crisp white blazer. A statement necklace, black clutch and three-strap heels completed her look. With her hair pulled up and eyes highlighted, the actress looked like she meant business.

Experimenting with unconventional looks, Priyanka also opted for a simple black blazer that she wore over oversized glittery baggy pants. Her hair was styled neatly in a sleek manner, ensuring she looked chic.

Taking her look up a notch, Priyanka Chopra also sported a tweed jumpsuit that looked perfect to take to work. She styled the cut-sleeve number with a glittery statement necklace and white pumps. Her hair was pulled back from her face and bold red lips completed her look.

Showing us how to carry off skirt suits in style, Priyanka sported a checked grey one by Michael Kors. A black turtleneck beneath her blazer and matching ruffle skirt completed her look.

Giving the regular skirt-suit a twist, Priyanka wore yet another grey number, this time with a one-shoulder double-breasted top. Her hair was neatly pulled back away from her face to make for a fuss-free look that could be taken from desk to dinner.

Adding a pop of colour to formal wear, Priyanka's yellow tweed skirt suit is all things chic and elegant. She styled the double-breasted blazer with a white turtleneck and matching see-through white heels. Her hair styled into glossy waves and neutral lips completed her look.

Keeping her last look more casual than formal, we love how PeeCee styled a blue and white stripe skirt with a cut-sleeve turtleneck blouse and held the whole look together with a simple white belt. Her hair styled into glossy messy waves and a peachy lip completed her look.

Which of the actress' looks do you like best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Mira Kapoor looks radiant in a Saaksha and Kinni saree dress for her birthday celebrations: Yay or Nay?

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×