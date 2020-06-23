Priyanka Chopra Jonas LOVES her diamonds: 10 times the actress left us dazzled with her bling

Mrs. Jonas can't get enough of the glittery precious stone and has a stack of them that she loves!

Diamonds may not be all-girls' best friends, but they certainly are Priyanka's! The actress who has paved her way into the Hollywood film industry and has been time and again applauded not just for her performance on screen but her choice of outfits on red carpets and events has a guilty pleasure - Diamonds! Whether it is to red carpets or small-scale events, Mrs Jonas has a stash that she picks out from. Take a look at the 10 times PeeCee left us dazzled as she shone bright like a diamond herself!

Looking no less than a trophy herself, Priyanka sported a large rock by Lorrain Schwartz with a diamond-encrusted chain and matching earrings to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards back in 2017!

At the 2020 Golden Globes too, PeeCee didn't hesitate from showing off her love for the precious stone. Here, with her pink off-shoulder dress opted for a statement diamond neckpiece and earrings by Bulgari which featured over 56 carats of diamonds!

At a party, while attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Priyanka Chopra opted for Chopard jewels. Her earrings with layers of diamonds caught everybody's eye and certainly made for a statement piece!

While walking on the red carpet during her Cannes Film Festival debut, Chopra had to have diamonds on. She even matched her outfit with her diamonds! She opted for a neckpiece and earrings set which featured a scalloped edge that won hearts all over!

At the 2019 Beautycon, was clad in Bulgari jewels yet again! This time around though, she opted for five finger rings that stole the show. The total price of her diamonds that perfectly complimented her manicure was well over 7 million USD!

At the 69th Emmy Awards, Priyanka Chopra complimented her white dress with stunning statement earrings again from Lorrain Schwartz. The huge earrings were said to be 62 carats and certainly stole the show.

At the TIFF, Chopra completed her head-to-toe pink look with her favourite diamond neckpiece that added dazzle and shine to her bold outfit.

Adapting to the times, Priyanka Chopra's diamond neckpieces even came in the form of a massive choker! It sat well around her neck, made for a bold look and gave her an additional edge.

In a statement Tiffany and Co. neckpiece that was her only accessory choice, Priyanka knows that one cannot over-do it with diamonds. The glittering precious stone added some dazzle and shine to her silver minimal dress.

At the 2020 Grammy's Priyanka Chopra who accompanied beau, Nick Jonas didn't falter with her dazzle. While her dress became the talk of the town, it was her diamond rings that caught out eye. In addition to a statement diamond neckpiece, earrings and a navel ring, she adorned her fingers too with rings! There is no such thing as too much diamonds for our desi girl.

Credits :Getty Images

