Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes jaws drop in a gorgeous saree by Ekaya & Masaba at Umang 2020; Yay or Nay?

Priyanka Chopra makes sure to turn heads in a gorgeous blue saree by Ekaya x Masaba. Check it out

There’s absolutely no denying the fact that Jonas is currently on a roll as she is juggling her way between Bollywood and Hollywood. The actress who was last seen The Sky is Pink and now will be seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. While the actress is clearly aceing at her work front, she has been quite the diva when it comes down to fashion. From her street stylee to some of the most stunning desi looks, Mrs Jonas has been making quite a lot of heads turn.

Yesterday, PeeCee did just that as she stepped out in a gorgeous silk saree by Ekaya x Masaba. The saree definitely turned heads as it bore a bright blue hue with gold motifs throughout. It further bore the same motifs in a border that was featured on the hem of the drape throughout. She draped the saree around sleeveless blouse that perfectly matched her saree.

Chopra also accessorised the look with a few glass bangles in the same hue. Long dangle earrings played peek-a-boo through her wavy mane that casually brushed her shoulders. PeeCee glammed up for the night with soft smokey eyes, flawless base, brushed in brows, blushed cheeks and a neutral-toned lip.

The look was clearly a solid one and after a few of her red carpet looks abroad, this one literally felt like we got our ‘desi girl’ back. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her desi look? Let us know in the comments section below.

