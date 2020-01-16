Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a splash in a chic sky blue pantsuit at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Our Desi Girl is back in the bay and how! The actress picked out a bright blue pantsuit to make a chic statement at the airport.

Back with a bang! Jonas is back in the Bay and she made a stylish statement as she made her way to the Mumbai airport. Just this morning, the actress announced that she was going to be part of the new Jonas Brothers music video where she will star opposite hubby Nick Jonas!

The actress who left from Newark airport was spotted in a sky blue pantsuit.

Mrs. Jonas kept warm in the oversized blazer with thick shoulder pads that gave her outfit some structure. The actress who will next be seen in White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao, paired this with high-waisted matching structured tailored blue pants, over a high neck simple crisp white tee. To complete her look, PeeCee accessorised it with white leather block heel boots, a classy black tote bag and black sunnies.

A flawless clean base over which she opted for deep blush cheeks, filled-in brows, her usual deep lips. Her glossy locks were styled outwards, making for a crisp and chic airport look.

The actress made a statement and how! We love her look from head-to-toe, ensuring that the pantsuit trend at the airport is still going strong. After and donning green pantsuits at the airport, Chopra seems to be taking the baron forward in this sky blue number, proving that pantsuits are not only meant for conference rooms!

What are your thoughts on Priyanka Chopra's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More