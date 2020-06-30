Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a strong case of baby pink outfits; 5 times she sported outfits in the soft shade 

Seems like our Bollywood-turned-Hollywood diva is crushing hard on the light pink shade and can't get enough of it. Check out the five times she different outfits in the shade.

When it comes to fashion, Jonas has proved herself time-and-again. The actress who has paved her way into the Hollywood film industry is on top of her fashion game. Whether it is on vacation, at weddings, promotional events or even red carpets, PeeCee's outfit hits the bull's eye every single time and she makes headlines just for her outfits!

A shade that Mrs Jonas seems to have a soft spot for, is the light shade of pink. She has multiple outfits in the colour and we just can't seem to get enough of how great she looks in the shade either.

Making for a power look, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a pastel-pink hued oversized pantsuit. With nothing under her blazer, her cleavage gave the look a sexy touch. She styled this with loose matching formal pants while her hair was pulled back into a simple bun.

For a more trendy look, PeeCee opted for a baby pink faux fur jacket while heading out of the airport. She wore this over one shoulder and even paired it with pink-tinted sunnies!

For Christian weddings, most people would pick dresses. But bringing out her desi-ness Priyanka donned a light pink Sabyasachi saree for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding! Paired with pink-tinted sunnies and baby pink roses in her hair, she looked ethereal!

While promoting her film The Sky Is Pink, Mrs Jonas took the opportunity to flaunt her favourite shade in a simple Anita Dongre design. Styled with patent heels and mangalsutra, her look was all things elegant.

While on vacation with beau Nick Jonas, Priyanka opted for a chic look in the form of a pastel pink skirt-suit. A simple white tee beneath her blazer and cat-eye frames completed the actress' look.

Are you a fan of the baby pink shade as well? Which outfit do you like the best on Priyanka Chopra? Comment below and let us know.

