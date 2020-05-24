Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the plunging neckline blouse better? COMMENT 

When it comes to fashion, both these divas have managed to put India on the world map. But which of them rocked the deep neck blouse better? Comment below!

Bollywood has come a long way. And two of the most prominent personalities who have helped the industry get the recognition it deserves and put it on the world map when it comes to fashion, are Jonas and . Today, they are two of the most popular and stylish actresses in the film industry. Over time, they have stepped up their game for grand appearances at international red carpet events like the MET Gala and the Cannes film festival. But that doesn't take them away from their desi roots.

Both the divas love rocking sarees and other ethnic outfits. Sabyasachi is a common favourite of the two with them sporting the designer's pieces time-and-again. For Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's wedding, Priyanka Chopra opted for a blush pink saree by the designer. It featured intricate embroidery in the same shade and a deep, plunging neckline. PC sported it with matching pink tinted sunnies and roses pinned nearly in her hair. She radiated happiness in the outfit!

Deepika Padukone on the other hand, looked sensational in a black saree, also by the designer. Deepika's outfit was embellished with dusted gold and featured a simple plain pallu that she draped over. A black belt with gold studs held her look in place. She further accessorised with dangling golden earrings to complete her look.

While Priyanka's look was simple with neutral makeup, a simple bun and loose tendrils, Deepika's was bold and edgy with smokey eyes and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Comment below and let us know which actress rocked the deep neck blouse with the Sabyasachi saree better!

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×