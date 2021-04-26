Priyanka Chopra Jonas is our style guide to play with prints: 5 Times she sported it on summer ready outfits

The global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for putting her best fashion foot forward on every occasion. Here are 5 times she rocked different classic prints in ultimate style.

Prints give life to those solid-hued fabrics. It tells a story, honours an era and also makes one look super cool or sophisticated. Prints have the ability to make one look leaner as it reflects light away and creates a leaner figure illusion. It not just adds up to the design aesthetics but different prints can give your outfits a purpose of use. Florals to beach or brunch, plaids to the office and so on. has aced it all in ultimate style and we are in awe with her impeccable sartorial choices. Take inspiration from the diva to don summery outfits in classic prints.

Polka dots

Rocking a sheer polka-dotted sheer dress from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Priyanka turned the NYC streets into her personal runway. Her gorgeous midi dress featured a high neck, full sleeves and multi-tiered ruffles. The white polka dots all over her black dress gave her extraordinary outfit a visual elegance and an interesting twist with its classiness. She styled up the sheer dress over a flirty bustier bodysuit. With a messy top knot updo, burgundy lips, matching nail paint and smokey eye make, PeeCee looked ravishing in her frilled dress which she teamed with black Louboutin lace-up heels and a mini bag.

Checkered print

For her friend Meghan Markle’s royal wedding, Priyanka travelled to England in a slick plaid pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti. Her airport look was setting ultimate fashion goals for all travel freaks who like to keep it dapper cool with semi-formal boldness. She styled her over a grey hoodie and accessories up with pointy-toe denim heels, narrow-framed sunglasses and mini hoop earrings. She didn’t forget her statement-making bold red lips. Together, it was a luxe, business class stunning look with a whole lot of plaids.

Floral print

Surpassing her own fashion standards, the star’s summery floral dress in white and blue made her look like a Disney princess. Her elegant dress by Brocks Collection featured feminine elegance with frill details on the empire-waist line, front slit and summery vibes with dainty blue-green floral prints. The pretty dress hugged her in all right places and the power sleeves added the much-needed drama element to her stylish look. Priyanka made sure she looked perfect head to toe with white block heels by Simon Porte Jacquemus, sark sunnies, red lips and styled her centre-parted hair in messy waves.

Animal Print

Proving that her fashion game is only getting stronger day by day, our desi girl donned the animal print mini dress by Dior and looked ravishing in it. Her scintillating mini dress featured a low-cut black and gold neckline and a black leather belt that nipped in her waist. The giraffe print on her luxe dress raised the style bar high and was definitely a unique pick apart from the usual snakeskin, cheetah or zebra printed outfits. With a layered necklace, sleek straight hair and black strappy heels the fashionista was a treat to behold.

Geometric Prints

Donning a geometric printed Fendi dress, Priyanka looked stunning in all ways. Her easy-breezy dress is a summer must-have for all good reasons. The sheerness, shirt collar and illusionary effect of the geometric print gave the outfit a sophisticated edginess and a casual yet trendy look. The star complemented the printed dress with checkmate studs from Simran Chhabra and nude heels. She looked fab in tousled wavy hair and subtle makeup with nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes.

We think Priyanka donned all the prints with its own elegant style. Which one do you love the most? Tell us in the comments below.

