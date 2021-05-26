Priyanka Chopra Jonas proves that sarees are equal parts chic and elegant

If you’re a lover of sarees, check these looks by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She’ll define all that’s edgy, fun, and super classy. Warning: You will bookmark these so you can own these drapes soon.

How many sarees is too much? A timeless classic that gives one the freedom to experiment with its drapes, fabrics, hues, and patterns. There is one or we would love to say, many for every mood, season, and day. Its versatility is one would agree is copious, it can take you from a traditional route to the modern atmosphere in a jiffy. Give enticing twists to blouses, charms, chunky jewellery, glam, and hairdo to level up your drape game. We trawled through Jonas’ Instagram, a global star who will teach you how to dazzle and radiate regal vibes every time you drape a saree.

Are you ready to make notes from the former Miss World’s fashion files who showed us all how to go the desi way with sheer modishness?

Make a spot for this retro-inspired saree. She donned Sabyasachi’s chiffon polka dots saree with a full-sleeve blouse, red pout, shimmery eyes, and a hair bun as styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar.

The Dostana actor never fails to look mesmerizing and here is another picture proving us right. She opted for a pastel pink embroidered saree bordered with lace details. This Sabyasachi number was paired with a sleeveless plunging neckline blouse, rose-tinted oversized sunglasses, dewy makeup, and hair tied into a bun. Oh, look at the pretty pink flowers!

Flower power can never go wrong if done The Sky is Pink star’s way. Fashion stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar teamed this Sabyasachi saree with a sleeveless blouse and kept her accessory game subtle, drawing focus to the prints and her makeup.

Where there is yellow, forget the mellow. The Padma Shri awardee draped herself in a yellow mesh saree that bores embroidery in hues of pink and white. She went all-out and traditional as she adorned jhumkas, kada, and a maala. Soft waves, a green bindi, and pink lipstick made it all effortlessly beautiful.

Beat the blues like the Fashion actor who chose a blue Banarasi saree that was designed with pomegranate motifs and borders in silver. Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar kept the uncomplicated simple by choosing a sleeveless blouse and rounded off the look with blue bangles, and a pair of earrings.

Which saree are you waiting to get your hands on? Let us know in the comments below.

