Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the QUEEN of power dressing: 5 Times she showed us how to slay the style

Power dressing is the fashion key to win the world and our desi girl shows us how. Check it out!

Your fashion speaks before words do and power dressing is the style that enables one to make a statement through what you wear. Living in a patriarchal world often women are relegated to the back row with assumptions and prejudices. Power dressing came to play to boost her confidence and uplift her image and put her in shoes that take her places! Visual sociology studied the power of fashion in revamping social systems and the negotiation of power, and power dressing was an outcome of it. Though the term is not extensively used as of the 70’s the style prevails still empowering and making fashion statements. Giving us boss lady vibes, the global icon Jonas is our favourite muse to take style lessons from especially on power dressing as she has sported the style with all grace ample of times. Here are the best 5 looks of the star in power dressing.

Fetching eyeballs with her extraordinary sartorial sense, Priyanka took New York City by storm in a bright red Alejandra Alonso Rojas leather suit. With deep orange stripes, a plunging neckline and donning a reddish-orange coat from Vivienne Westwood, the star walked the streets of Big Apple with her indomitable panache! Red Christian Louboutin heels, dark sunnies and a classic black bag complemented her power dressing style. She rounded off her boss lady look with her signature bold red lips and her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Posing a picture-perfect look, the diva rocked a brown double-breasted blazer dress from Versace and won all hearts. Her luxe blazer featured a mixed-metal Medusa-head button and dangling Greca-chain hardware giving the dress an edgy sophistication. Golden Louboutin heels complimented her ravishing look and the star signed off her glamorous style with burgundy lips, shimmery eyeshadow and sleek centre-parted hair.

One of our favourite looks of the star is her chrome yellow number that consisted of cigarette pants, a crew-neck jumper and a coat. She teamed her head to toe yellow look with a Gucci bag, black ankle boots and wore her mangalsutra as her best accessory. Priyanka looked perfect giving us serious business vibes in her alluring style!

The diva paired her beige oversized turtleneck sweater with a bright red knee-length leather skirt from Lorod and matched it with her ankle boots. She topped her sweater with a camel shade long coat and tied her hair back into a bun. Hoop earrings, dark sunglasses and bright red lips complimented her ultra-glam yet cosy style.

To present the Community Award at The Fashion Awards, Priyanka picked a custom suit by Bengaluru-born, London-based designer Kaushik Velendra. Taking power dressing a notch higher reflecting androgyny in a sculpted menswear suit, the black and white number bore exaggerated shoulder pads, a razor-cut lapel, plunging neckline and skinny black pants. The star brought in some sparkles to her bold look with her diamond-encrusted hand harness and matching stud earrings. Minimal makeup, smokey eyes and a voluminous updo perfected her look.

