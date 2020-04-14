Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the queen when it comes to red carpet outfits and here’s proof

From Oscars to the Golden Globes, Chopra has managed to slay them all in style. Check it out

Jonas has always managed to grab eyeballs and there’s no denying that! Even if she is in a monochromatic ensemble at the airport or making heads turn with a long trail, the diva is always making the most of her appearances. While going simple can be an option, she still makes sure to always bring something new to the table. Here are our favourite red carpet looks that prove nobody does it better than her.

We start with one of our favourite looks, the Zuhair Murad dress at the 2016 Oscar red carpet managed to steal hearts like no other!

Moving on to the time when she turned into a golden lady for the Golden Globes Awards. You’d think would not rock a bold lip with that OTT dress, but she definitely did!

Next up on our list is this gorgeous red wonder that she wore at Emmy’s awards. It was not just her best looks, but she was one of the best dressed at the event as well.

MET Gala is another event we cannot forget to mention. The diva who made her debut at the MET wore a custom made Ralph Lauren jacket dress with a long train that was enough to steal the show. Now, what better day to slay than the day you were going to step out with the love of your life?

Moving on to yet another MET Gala look, the beauty experimented with her ensemble and how! The hair, the makeup, the dress and everything else just screams perfection!

Which look of hers is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

