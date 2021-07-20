Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 39th birthday looking smoking hot in a black cutout monokini: Yay or Nay?

Global icon Jonas has made a space for herself internationally. The actress is today not only known for her impeccable acting and dancing but also for her business endeavours. The White Tiger always has something up her sleeve but still manages to make time to relax in between projects. The actress who attended Wimbledon earlier this month in a head-to-toe Fendi number brought in her birthday in London, sans Nick Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers singer did make her day special by pampering his lady love with presents and surprises as she rang in her birthday by doing nothing but lounging with her puppies!

Priyanka Chopra who is currently shooting for her new show Citadel shared pictures of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit that bore intricate cut-outs. She captioned the pictures she shared on her Instagram as 'Pri-birthday', playing well with her name!

Pri's monokini was all about the drama. Its geometric cutouts at the waist and shoulders stood out and showed just the right amount of skin, making for a sexy look. A statement silver body chain also accessorised the Baywatch actress' look as she lounged on the patio of her house. She also turned the swimsuit into a bodysuit by throwing on a pair of light blue jeans!

Pink lips, rose-tinted sunglasses and her hair styled into tousled, beachy waves completed Priyanka Chopra's off-duty look for her pre-birthday lounge time.

We're taking note from the actress on how to elevate drama for when we can hop into pools again!

What are your thoughts on PeeCee's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif kept it casual in a floral mini LoveShackFancy dress for ZNMD reunion last evening: Yay or Nay?