Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Rasario's sequin gown and Bulgari necklace is a sizzling queen; Yay or Nay?

Where there is Priyanka Chopra, there's glitter and glamour. If you were to ask us about the current party pavement's scene, it's lit in abundance. Who coule be ever sign off from the revenge dressing? Just as the pandemic isn't done with us, we too can never be done with fashion, and all the times we stood no chance to put out our dazzling foot forward. When fashion is loud, we love it and will walk that mile to follow the rules. Just like how The White Tiger actress got the style memo right yesterday.

Photographed exiting the Ritz Hotel in Paris, the mother-of-one had all the eyes around her in the standstill mode. As an ambassador for an Italian luxury brand that's loved for its swanky jewellery, perfumes, and more, she was invited to an event hosted by them. Other notable faces who showed up were Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

For the Bulgari event, Priyanka rocked Label Rasario's gown as styled by Luxury Law. There was nothing this look failed to ooze, from oomph to high-octane allure, it had all the right notes a fashionista would follow. She returned to her penchant for risqué plunging V-necklines. This orange sequin ensemble featured shoulder pads, full sleeves slightly flared, and a ruched detail which was further complemented with a drape.

This striking number with a bodycon fit looked lovely with a show of sequins and certainly, good things do come with a price. It followed suit, ask us how already! This costs Rs. 1,95,987. The Matrix Resurrections star's look was kept top-notch with black blocked-heeled stilettos and jewellery from Bulgari, it's a given, yeah?

She rocked Bulgari's signature serpenti necklace adorned with a ruby pendant and rings to accessorise her day's look. From Hailey Bieber to Kareena Kapoor Khan, many famous faces have tapped into this fascination with this exquisite and royal jewellery collection. Priyanka's hair was styled into a side part with waves, brick red lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and mascara-laden eyelashes pulled her glam together.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi: 5 Stars who defined desi glam with flower power on white sarees