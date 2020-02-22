Priyanka Chopra Jonas REVEALS her 7 skincare and makeup rituals which she never fails to follow

Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally spills the beans on her makeup and skincare routines and what’s the secret behind that effervescent glow. Take a look!

After winning her Miss World title back in 2000, ventured into Bollywood movies. From playing characters that were mere baubles with comparison to her male co-stars to being the only star of the movie and carrying it on her sole shoulders, she changed the definition of being an actress in Bollywood. In 2012 with her single ‘In My City’, Priyanka stepped on the global platform and there was no turning back from there. But Priyanka Chopra Jonas wasn’t always the fierce and glowing woman that she is now.

It is quite hard to fathom that someone as confidant and as dazzling as Priyanka Chopra Jonas felt insecure about her appearance in her teens and early 20s. “Growing up, I had very low self-esteem. I always felt different. I was insecure into my 20s, unsure of who I was”, she said to Women’s Health magazine. For someone who is admired for her confidence, Priyanka says that she wasn’t born with it but taught herself to be so. By giving herself pep talks in the mirror, in her 30s she finally became comfortable in her own skin.

Now, the star who once didn’t feel at home in her own skin, is always asked about the secret behind her flawless skin. We break down seven beauty and makeup rituals Priyanka Chopra Jonas swears by.

1. She always applies sunblock

“I like to use the Obagi Pro-C Suncare sunblock.” Priyanka is brand ambassador for the company. She further says that every skin type needs sunblock and she loves her sunblock as it has a matte finish and blends beautifully under her makeup.

2. She never sleeps with her makeup on

“The most important thing is to take off your make-up before you go to bed at night.” For Priyanka, taking off her makeup before hitting the sack is a routine just like brushing her teeth.

3. She wears bright lipstick to lift up her mood

“Whenever I'm feeling run-down, I wear a bright mouth. I feel like it distracts me from my exhaustion.” All the makeup products owned by her are hand-me-downs from her makeup artists as she isn’t keen on buying makeup for herself. MAC’s Ruby Woo is her favourite lip hue and she believes it works well with almost every skin type.

4. She emphasis her eyebrows

“I thread my eyebrows. I think threading is better than waxing, for sure.” Furthermore, she says that she likes to keep her eyebrows very natural. An eyebrow pencil is super important to her and at the moment she is using a Dior one.

5. She embraces DIY beauty recipes

“I use a mask called ubtan. It's not for sensitive skin, but I use this on my face as well: it's basically yogurt, little lemon, a pinch of turmeric powder, and flour.” She also uses ubtan on her body for good exfoliation and a warm coconut oil head massage. She further adds that it helps her relax and keeps the circulation on her scalp going.

6. She doesn’t skip her skincare routine while travelling

“I just have quick couple of steps that I do in the morning, and a couple of steps that I do at night, depending on how much I'm travelling, how my skin's feeling.” Due to her hectic flying schedule, Priyanka always keeps her Obagi Hydrate Luxe moisturiser with her. She says she feels absolutely fresh by dabbing it on her face right before she lands.

7. She prioritises small wellness tricks like drinking a lot of water

“I think that's really important. I make sure I keep my water bottle with me all the time and I always have to refill it. As soon as I finish it, I like to top it off again.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a firm believer of what goes inside her body reflects on the outside. She suggests everyone to guzzle down as much water as they can.

Which beauty and skincare ritual of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ are you going to adopt? Comment below and let us know.

