Priyanka Chopra Jonas rings in the New Year with hubby Nick Jonas in a PatBo pink gown; Yay or Nay?

Our very own desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed the new year and decade with great style and pomp! Want to know how? Browse through.

Finally we landed in 2020. Whew! What a relief. The much awaited year and decade was welcomed with magnificent splendor and delight. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s quick getaway to Switzerland to ’s trip to Italy filled with local savouries, our beloved celebs were on a roll. The New Year celebrations didn’t look much different for The Sky Is Pink actress Jonas. Time and again we have seen that making a glamorous statement at any celebration is her thing and there is no denying that.

The actress always fancies putting her best foot forward and she did it yet again. Her take on fashion has always been unconventional and head strong. She opted for a floor length flowy pink gown by PatBo. The cheeky dress had a plunging neckline and backless detailing which completely stole the show. She went minimal on makeup and didn’t put much effort into her hairdo. Talk about showing some skin! Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks the right amount of cheeky and elegant in this number. We absolutely adore her quirky spin to a floor length gown.

Now you know how to audaciously pull off a floor length gown and we suggest you to take down notes! What do you think about Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ outfit? Comment below and let us know.

