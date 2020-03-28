Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s outfits for her walks with her dog are simply pawfect

Have you paid attention to the outfits Priyanka wears to walk her dog? If not, browse through to take a look at her fashion-forward dog walking wardrobe.

The globe-trotting Jonas loves to dress up, whether she is stepping out for a red carpet event or for a casual stroll down the street. Over the years, she has managed to turn a simple errand like dog walking into a fashion moment for good measure. If you don’t believe us, you only need to zoom in on the outfits she wears to walk her beloved chihuahua, Diana Chopra. The actress first met her adorable fur-ball back in 2017 and ever since then the fashionable pair has been inseparable.

Yes, you heard us right! Scroll through Diana’s Instagram account (yes, her pooch has an account of her own) and you will find proof that her wardrobe is as inspiring as Priyanka’s. Diana’s accessories range from Tiffany’s collars and red, white and blue Moncler puffers. She also owns coats in various colours like lavender and baby pink. However, the most luxurious accessory owned by the Insta-famous chihuahua is the leather Goyard Voltigeur pet carrier which costs around Rs. 1,51,948.

Here’s taking a look at all the stunning outfits worn by Priyanka Chopra to walk her famous and fashionable pooch, Diana.

While in New York, Chopra stepped out with her husband, Nick Jonas and Diana for a quick stroll in a denim co-ord set. She aced the look with a pair of mustard-yellow slip on heels and a tan brown bucket bag. When you are a global style icon like Priyanka, even a simple activity like dog walking turns into an impromptu fashion show.

The doggo who usually walks around with a leash around her neck was seen cradled by her Priyanka on one such rainy day. It might rain cats and dogs, but Chopra’s style game won’t take a day off. The star opted for pristine white boot-cut denim, ankle length pointy boots and a ribbed turtleneck. She layered her prim outfit with a washed-out lime green fuzzy jacket.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas doesn’t shy away from sporting trends on her outings with Diana. She recently opted for a floral satin dress with cut-out detailing at the neckline. Pairing her dress with pink Mary Jane’s and tinted glasses, she completed her summer appropriate look.

Keeping up with her ‘summer ready’ theme, Chopra flaunted yet another breezy outfit on her dog walk. The star slipped on a ruffled, off shoulder top and paired it with a flare skorts bearing the matching print. With just-got-out-of-the-shower hair and strappy white heels, Priyanka Chopra and her pup were a sight to behold.

A voracious hoarder of eclectic outfits, her dog walking sessions give us a detailed peek inside her off duty repertoire. Here, Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen in a black turtleneck layered with a dark blue denim dress. She completed her look with ankle length floral boots and round, gold-rimmed glasses.

For this outfit, Chopra threw it all the back to the 60’s with a halter neck dress and cat eyed sunnies. The dress featured dual-toned stripes in pink and yellow, embellished with round detailings. The Sky Is Pink star, elevated her look with transparent diamond encrusted pumps and of course, her Insta-famous dog!

Which outfit sported by Priyanka Chopra while walking her dog is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

