Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Sabyasachi: All the high profile collaborations that you will need to know about

With the announcement of Sabyasachi’s creative collaboration with H&M, we reminisce over all the disruptive fashion collaborations over the years. In this day and age with more and more fashion designers and brands pushing for a collaboration more than they are pushing for their own brand, “a creative merging” is not such a crazy idea anymore. With Karl Lagerfeld dropping a bomb capsule collection with H&M back in 2004, the collaboration phenomenon is just getting warmed up. We don’t just see brands collaborating with designers but also artists collaborating with celebs and creative directors of high-fashion houses. Take Maria Grazia Chiuri for instance, the creative head of Dior collaborated with feminist artist Judy Chicago for the brand’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection at Paris Fashion Week. While these collaborations end up making big bucks, do they blur the definition of luxury is the question?

Sabyasachi x H&M

With his collaboration with Christian Louboutin being a massive hit, he is all set for a new one. And he does it yet again! The bridalwear maestro announced his collaboration with H&M for a ready-to-wear collection named “Wanderlust” and left us dumbfounded. Never in our wildest dreams we would have imagined this partnership when Sabyasachi hinted at ‘a special announcement’ on Instagram yesterday. The collection comprises of ready-to-wear pieces inspired by the designers ardent love for travelling and it seems to be quintessentially Sabyasachi.

Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin

From Paris to Kolkata to you. The Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin capsule collection comprised of creatively done shoes and bags for both men and women. The made-to-measure craftsmanship of Louboutin and the vibrant traditional touch of Sabyasachi was a match made in heaven. Christian Louboutin said about the collection, “Let’s make the embroideries into shoes that can dance into the light.” And ths designs sure did justice to that!

Kim Kardashian x Kylie Jenner

Well tha Kardashian-Jenner clan likes to keep it in the family. The dashing duo Kim and Kylie joined forces with each other for a collab back in August 2019. With Kylie also collaborating with her daughter Stormi Webster for a vibrant makeup range, a sister collaboration was pretty obvious. Kim Kardashian West Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics teamed up and brought out an interesting product, a perfume. The lip-shaped perfume sold out within a few minutes of its release.

Beyonce Ivy Park x Adidas

Queen Bey after collaborating with the French luxury house Balmain is now all set to release a capsule collection with none other than Adidas. The collection which made a lot of buzz on social media after celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Rita Ora, Cardi B, Hailey Baldwin and Janelle Monae gave us a sneak peak of the merchandise and most importantly the orange and burgundy box. The collab features athleisure wear such as sports bras, biker shorts, oversized jackets and tracksuits in orange and burgundy.

Versace x H&M

In 2011, Versace was tapped by H&M to come up with a capsule collection comprising of the Italian fashion house’s bright prints. The collection sold out immediately as soon as it featured on the New York runway show where at the after party Prince performed. With apologies to Lanvin, Maison Margiela and Alexander Wang this collab was an even bigger hit than both the brands ever fathomed.

Giambattista Valli x H&M

In 2019, the Giambattista Valli x H&M collab announcement almost broke the internet. The Italian brand’s collaboration with the fast fashion house featured Valli’s signature fluffy dresses at a much cheaper price. It wasn’t a surprise at all that the collection was sold out as soon as it was released and instantly became a celeb favourite.

Crocs x

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador announced her partnership with Crocs to donate 50,000 pairs of clogs to school children in Belize. The Sky Is Pink star tweeted out stating that with accessibility to everyday resources like shoes, she plans on breaking the barriers of school going for the kids. The collection is yet to be released but we are sure of it’s far reaching effects!

Rihanna x Manolo Blahnik

The shoe maker drifted from his signature diamond encrusted pumps when he collaborated with our favourite bad girl, Rihanna. Manolo Blahnik made some pretty big bucks when he launched a collaboration of glittery heels featuring marijuana leaves back in the day. The Fenty owner, then was just as singer-songwriter but we should have guessed her creative genius when her collaboration with Manolo hit the market.

Yeezy x Adidas

Adidas Yeezy is a super creative collaboration between the German brand and the American rapper Kanye West. Yeezy Boost was a hit as soon as it was launched. The rapper’s sharp aesthetic and Adidas’s high-class manufacturing lead to a masterpiece. The collaboration ended up being the most influential sneaker brand in the world. Later they also launched a line of sweats, socks, trackpants, shorts, shirts and jackets.

Victoria Beckham x Target

Back in 2017, the British fashion designer and Target launched a uber cool capsule collection. The collection comprised of two lines- womenswear and kidswear, this being her first time trying a hand at kids clothing. The inspiration being her daughter, Harper and her relationship with nature, the collection featured mint green lace, fresh lily appliques and rhapsody of flowers. The collection was perfect for a springtime brunch!

Be it a brand collaborating with a designer or an artist collaborating with an art director, these collaborations are brimming with creativity. What do you think? Comment below and let us know.

