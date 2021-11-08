Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a Sabyasachi sharara set left us in an unforgettable Diwali daze: Yay or Nay?

Last week was all about eye-popping looks, to say the least. It was raining all glam with desi outfits that ruled the internet and these effortlessly took the worry off our minds for a trove of references rushed on our screens. While we found many favourites, we have our eyes particularly set on this ethnic ensemble a little too much. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Diwali stylebook is too fabulous. The Sabyasachi attire looked so on fire, right?

The festival of lights brought with it all the glamour one could imagine and Priyanka’s lit fest was kickstarted with Arpita Mehta’s floral lehenga, followed by yellow saree, Falguni Shane Peacock white embroidered lehenga, and finally the Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit. Ami Patel was the stellar stylist who worked these looks with her flair and created wonders one outfit at a time. As seen here, the colourful and floral printed velvet set from the Kolkatta-based designer featured a strappy V-neckline kurta which was gorgeously embroidered with burnt gold beads and tassels that were attached to the hemline. It was held perfectly together with a sharara that had the same embroidery work and a sheer dupatta elevated with a heavily embroidered border showed what sequin slay is all about.

Looking all set to shake a leg at Lilly Singh’s party, equal spotlight was put on accessories like stacked silver bangles, a green necklace beautified with pearls, pink-rimmed sunglasses that got the retro feels activated in us, and a Nani black bucket bag from the designer himself. Our desi girl chose to leave her middle-parted hair open into waves, skin painted matte, kohl-rimmed eyes, eyelashes enhanced with mascara and lipstick that looked so fine.



Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor: 6 celebs who proved potli bags are the ride or die of ethnic ensembles